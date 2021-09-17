How Jason Kenney Made Erin O'Toole Look Like A Loser

It must have seemed like a good idea to the Con porker Jason Kenney.
He hasn't had many good ideas in his long and sordid career. So he must have been sure this one would be a winner.
He would lift the Covid-19 restrictions, and proclaim that it would be Alberta's "Best Summer Ever!!!"
But sadly for him, and the people of Alberta, his reckless plan blew up in his face.
Now Covid is spreading like wildfire, the death rate is soaring, hospitals are on the verge of collapse.
Jason Kenney informing Albertans not to panic last night. #ableg #FireKenney pic.twitter.com/aNNnz9kryr— VisuallyBetter (@Isuckatpicking) September 16, 2021
Now it's the "Worst Summer Ever."
And for the first time ever, Kenney was forced to admit he was wrong, and that he was sorry. Not for lifting the Covid restrictions, only for declaring that the pandemic was over.
What?
But that was nothing compared to his buddy Erin O'Toole's embarrassment, for having claimed that Jason Kenney's approach to fighting Covid was better than the approach taken by the federal government.
Erin O'Toole and Jason Kenney are cut from the same cloth. pic.twitter.com/cvhwUSJsat— George Chahal (@ChahalGeorge) September 2, 2021
But while the hapless O'Toole is only too willing to blame Trudeau, he is still refusing to blame Jason Kenney for Alberta's bloody debacle.
Even when asked about it more than FIFTEEN times in two days.
Which of course makes him look like a coward and a loser...
"He doesn't want to answer." The supercut.#Elxn44 #Ableg #ResignHinshaw #ResignShandro #abpoli #ResignKenney #COVID19AB #cdnpoli #elxn44vote pic.twitter.com/WyNiXpy6vF— nick tsergas 🥑 (@nicktsergas_af) September 17, 2021
Or a man who is losing his marbles.
Or all of the above.
But then who can blame poor old O'Toole?
When he owes his Con leadership to Kenney who told his faithful religious fanatics, and other right-wing extremists, to vote for him...
And still hovers over him like some depraved fairy Godmother...
But who is now, albeit unwillingly, helping Justin Trudeau to soar above them all, apparently heading for victory according to Nik Nanos.
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
“Right now, assuming that this current scenario upholds for the next two days, and there’s no significant movement, we’re looking at a Liberal win. Period. Full stop.”
It shouldn't be that close.
I met Betty a few weeks ago in Regina. She’s 9, and she wrote to me last year to make sure her grandparents would get vaccinated. They did. So did 26 million other Canadians.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 15, 2021
Betty’s too young to get the vaccine. So please, help protect her, and kids like her. Get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/0eoMViUQX8
Trudeau deserves more than a minority for steering this country through a deadly pandemic, providing generous support to its many victims.
And standing up to the right-wing menace threatening to kill him, this country, and its values...
And for that, in my opinion, for his courage and his decency, he deserves to govern Canada for at least another four years.
So let's make sure he does.
Onward, forward, let's vote to make that happen...
Right Wing MSMedia: Oh my gawd, Tories got killed by Kenney!
O'Toole: You (completely incompetent stupid) bastard!
Apparently the Libs have a pretty strong lead in the GTA and I'm guessing in most of the urban areas of Canada as it was in the last election.
This news sort of confirms my suspicion why my news feed was so quiet about the polling numbers. Whatever gains the Tories made in the first weeks of the campaign were transitory and changed when the kids went back to school and people had to take a hard look at the various platforms.
Just a guess, but I suspect that if Justin's folks make some gains in Quebec, BC and Manitoba then he will get a majority.
Hopefully this takes some of the shine off of BoJo's campaign guys who did their worst here. Even they couldn't stop the stench of Jason Kenney from fouling up O'Toole. Probably on a jet back to ole' Blighty and telling prospective clients that it was the Tool (and not their sleazy tactics) that caused this loss.
Minority vs majority may end up being decided in part by the PPC vote, which Bumbles' craven bumbling of COVID may have inadvertently activated in AB and elsewhere. My concern is that their hatred of Trudeau outweighs their ideological extremism by the time e-day arrives, a sentiment which Brian Lilley and Nick Kouvalis are trying to appeal to. But Frank Graves and Evan Scrimshaw both say the PPC vote is solid, that this is a whole new beast and Kenney just fed it a full-course meal.
I agree that Trudeau deserves better than a status-quo minority after all this, and I don't know what his future will portend if that ends up being the result. This election will be decided by the extremists on both ends, the NDP being at the other end of the horseshoe now that the PPC has caused the Cons to worry about vote splitting too.
Some say this is prima facie evidence that Canada is destined to have electoral reform of the type the NDP has always wanted. I would be fine with ranked ballots but not PR. Fournier had a chart on 338 yesterday, showing that Max would end up with as many seats as the NDP have now if PR were implemented. If not more. Dipper diehards (who actually are fine with "working with" the Cons) have all said they'd be fine with that result because "that's democracy" and "their views should be represented." You know you're not a "progressive" party when your views echo the likes of John fucking Ibbitson. But who am I kidding, Bernie stans show up on Fox News to echo the same talking points. I digress, but this election is showing the two ugly faces of fact-averse populism. Canada is not immune and AB in particular is a tinderbox laboratory. It always has been.
How Jagmeet can continue to gaslight the populace that "Trudeau is bad for Canada" when Tool and Max are right there is beyond me. Not to mention the "Resistance" premiers like Kenney who he continues to give a free pass to, playing upon Canadians' lack of awareness of jurisdictional responsibilities. He fucking blamed Trudeau for the Kenney Kovid Katastrophe and that is unforgivable. Again throwing Rachel under the bus -- what the hell is wrong with him? Has he been so poisoned by power and fame going to his head that he's willing to lie about evil when it's right there in front of his face?
Again, I don't want to count any chickens until September 20th. But Simon, what do you think Trudeau would do, or what the Liberal Party brass would do, if he wins the most seats but comes short of 170? By 2022 or 2023 he probably wouldn't have Ford or Kenney to kick around anymore, so what would happen next? Would Freeland become the Liberals' Kim Campbell? Would Trudeau take another gamble on the public reviling Skippy or that Max would forever splinter the Cons like the Internet-troll version of the Reform Party? Kenney's not so insane he would run for the FedCon leadership, is he?
