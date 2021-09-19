Why A Vote For The NDP Is A Vote For The Cons

One of the worst things about this ugly election campaign was seeing Jagmeet Singh turn into a real Con monster.
Morph into a vicious toxic Trudeau hater who attacks the decent Justin with a passion that verges on the homicidal.
And my deepest regret is allowing him to get away with murder.
But not any longer.
Because this is obscene.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh launched his most pointed attack yet on his Liberal opponent today, saying Justin Trudeau is a failed leader who is "bad for Canada."
"We think Mr. Trudeau is bad for Canada because he's failed on the crises and made things worse, not better," Singh said, condemning Trudeau for voting against non-binding NDP motions on pharmacare and long-term care homes.
"He is bad for Canada. He was an abject failure," Singh said of Trudeau.
Can you believe that?
The prancing poseur with no record of achievement, the millionaire who would have us believe he is a man of the people, the do nothing if ever there was one, attacking the leader who led and is still leading us through the worst crisis in modern Canadian history.
It's disgusting, but like a man with Trudeau Tourette Syndrome, it seems that Singh just can't help himself.
Even when he’s touring the Conservative heartland, and he’s asked to please answer just a single question without mentioning Justin Trudeau’s name,Jagmeet Singh can’t help himself.
He has to slam the Liberal leader.
“Mr. Trudeau has been all for show. His decisions have hurt people. He has shown whose side he’s on. He’s not on your side,” Singh said.
He just can't help attacking Trudeau, and stirring up hatred against him on a
daily hourly basis.
Even as Con mobs try to hurt him and kill him...
It's disgraceful, it's shameful, it's totally un-Canadian.
And to make matters worse, if that's possible, even as he attacks him Singh claims credit for Trudeau's ideas.
Something that NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has been wildly proclaiming since the beginning of the pandemic was that many of the benefits that kept Canadians going throughout the various states of lockdown/mockdown were thanks to them and them alone. Singh frequently cites things like the level of wage subsidy as an NDP “victory,” when he had absolutely no influence on the decision at all – Bill Morneau’s office was consulting with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, and the Canadian Labour Congress, and they both quickly convinced him that the ten-percent subsidy would be insufficient, and he changed course to 75 percent by the time that weekend was over. The NDP like to take credit for this when they were not inside the tent being listened to. Nevertheless, Singh repeatedly taking credit for it is frequently cited by NDP partisans and it has become part of their mythology.
Likewise, with the extension of certain benefits, Singh likes to say that it was thanks to his negotiation that they were prolonged in exchange for a confidence vote, when there was no way the Liberals would have let those benefits expire while people still needed them. He pushed on an open door, and then declared victory – something that happened time and time again over the course of the last parliament. Meanwhile, the budget implementation bill for the fall fiscal update, which contained a number of new COVID-related supports, took six months to get passed thanks to the five months of procedural warfare that the NDP were gleeful participants in alongside the Conservatives and Bloc, but they don’t like to say that part out loud.
Can you believe that?
If we had a decent media in this country, the sleazy Singh would have been accused of fraud long ago.
But if all of that isn't bad enough, the man with the hollow crown also seems to have the hots for Erin O'Toole.
He clearly enjoys his company, and says he is prepared to prop up an O'Toole government, even if the Cons are riddled with racists, misogynists, and homophobes, the kind of scumbags Singh would have us believe he opposes.
When in fact Jagmeet Singh is only in it for himself.
But the scary part is that in many ridings in this country, the NDP vote threatens to make the difference between a Con and a Liberal victory.
And slaughter the hopes of at least two generations, and everything we have built, on the altar of Singh's diseased narcissism, and toxic Trudeau hatred.
And the good news?
We still have time to stop him and his New Depraved Party, or at least limit the damage, before his marriage to Erin O'Toole and his filthy Cons is consummated.
All we have to do is spread the word from coast to coast to coast.
Scream it from the rooftops if necessary.
Jagmeet Singh is a fraud, and a vote for the NDP is a vote for the Cons...
No comments:
Post a Comment