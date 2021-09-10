Justin Trudeau and the Debate That Disgraced This Country

I was really looking forward to last night's final leader's debate.
I was hoping that Justin Trudeau would finally get a chance to get his message out to Canadians, without having it distorted by the Con media, or drowned out by violent mobs.
So needless to say I was bitterly disappointed.
For thanks to Shachi Kurl and her other Con media "moderators" the debate was an absolute horror show.
They turned the debate into a lynch mob designed to muzzle Justin Trudeau. And their foul assault on our democracy will live in infamy forever.
Multiple argumentative moderators who debate with the debaters; moderators who add tendentious preambles to questions that go longer than answers are allowed to; a format that prizes 20 second answers and does not allow thoughtful exposition. A shameful abuse of voters— Elly Alboim (@ealboim) September 10, 2021
How on earth did we decide that the Angus Reid Institute was going to act on our behalf tonight?— Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) September 10, 2021
Does Shachi Kurl realize she is the moderator for a National Leader’s debate for Prime Minister & not a reporter at a hostile presser? #awkward #cringe— Jenni Byrne (@Jenni_Byrne) September 10, 2021
As John Doyle wrote it was an absolute farce.
OMG . is it over? What a tremendous waste of psychic energy . Let me spare you the speculation of who won , lost , what impact . It was a meaningless waste of time. Possibly the most vacuous and tedious debate in Canadian political history— Frank Graves (@VoiceOfFranky) September 10, 2021
1 comment:
The con network is saying JT was rattled. Erin was cool. Watching democracy run by the con network would rattle anyone.
