Friday, September 10, 2021

Justin Trudeau and the Debate That Disgraced This Country

I was really looking forward to last night's final leader's debate. 

I was hoping that Justin Trudeau would finally get a chance to get his message out to Canadians, without having it distorted by the Con media, or drowned out by violent mobs.

So needless to say I was bitterly disappointed.

For thanks to Shachi Kurl and her other Con media "moderators" the debate was an absolute horror show.

They turned the debate into a lynch mob designed to muzzle Justin Trudeau. And their foul assault on our democracy will live in infamy forever.

As John Doyle wrote it was an absolute farce.  

What happened across multiple Canadian TV channels was the worst of the worst, an example of utter failure in Canadian television, and a disgraceful insult to the intelligence of viewers and voters.

Who won? A cat would cackle at that question. Given the ridiculous format and Kurl’s persistent interruptions, the only winner was the moderator’s attitude. Apparently, the format was to sometimes allow a leader to answer a direct question but also allow hectoring interruptions from another speaker and, at that point, the original speaker was told to shut up.

So the Cons managed to muzzle Justin Trudeau again, and their violent mobs will no doubt keep on trying to hurt him.


And at the end of that monstrous debate he looked really disappointed.

But he is not alone. Now it's up to us to help spread his message.

I will be writing a lot of posts in the next ten days, and going after the toxic Trudeau haters harder than ever.

The ugly Cons will not steal the election.

And our beautiful country will be saved...

Steve said...

The con network is saying JT was rattled. Erin was cool. Watching democracy run by the con network would rattle anyone.

7:27 PM

