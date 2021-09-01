Justin Trudeau and the Toxic Trudeau Haters

I was planning to write a post about some of the ridiculous polls this campaign has seen so far, or wait to find out what was in the Liberal platform.
But I just couldn't.
Because the only story worth writing about is the way the toxic Trudeau haters are targeting and threatening to kill Justin Trudeau.
For there he was in Sudbury yesterday, and so were the crazies.
Trudeau leaving Sudbury University amid this scene #cdnpoli #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/gB9hYLRdPf— Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) August 31, 2021
It's hard to believe that some of those crazy Covidiots aren't in a mental hospital or a jail.
But at least this time Trudeau decided to fight back, and went after them AND Erin O'Toole.
In Sudbury, Trudeau gives his strongest push back on the anti-vaccine protesters yet.— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) August 31, 2021
"I'm not gonna back down, no matter how many of them show up to shout us down from what I know to be true, what science tells us and what Canadians have told us" https://t.co/L3nCNkaBhO pic.twitter.com/bjAIpJ1iG1
And all I can say is it's about time, for the grubby O'Toole has been whipping up toxic Trudeau hatred for as long as I can remember.
And won't even condemn his deranged MP Cheryl Gallant for claiming that Trudeau is planning a climate change lockdown...
And by so doing encouraging those who would lynch him.
Even though as Gary Mason points out, this diseased hatred for Justin Trudeau isn't just bad for him, it's bad for Canada.
It’s tempting to write off the noisy protesters who shut down a planned Liberal campaign event in Bolton, Ont., on Friday and who disrupted another in Cambridge on Sunday, as angry partisans with foul mouths. They are not. Many in those crowds are far more dangerous than that.
And they are not going away any time soon.
People will say there have always been protesters and demonstrations at political campaign stops. This is true.
But the ones we are seeing these days are different. The vitriol and red-faced rage is next level stuff. This is why security around Mr. Trudeau has been bolstered dramatically. And it’s likely to stay this way for the rest of the campaign. This is not something the other federal leaders have so far had to worry about.
We are on a perilous course right now. And unless we attack this problem with vigour, horrible things are going to happen to this country.
As for me, I'm proud that I have fought for years to try to fight the growing horror of toxic Trudeau hatred.
Unlike others at Progressive Bloggers, like the Disaffected Lib, his fart catcher at Politics and its Discontents, and the ghastly Warren Kinsella, who have poured fuel on the flames.
And I still believe that the Liberals will win the election.
But what those dirty old Cons have done to our country and its democracy, can never be forgotten nor forgiven...
