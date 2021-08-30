Are The Con Crazies Trying To Kill Justin Trudeau?

Justin Trudeau has lived in the shadow of death for a long time. No Prime Minister has received so many violent threats.
During the last election campaign he was forced to wear a bullet proof jacket under his shirt at a rally in Ontario. Last summer a heavily armed reservist tried to attack him at his Rideau Hall home.
And nobody is smeared by his political opponents as much as he is, day in day out.
But this is the limit.
A protest so ugly a Liberal rally had to be cancelled.
BREAKING: Justin Trudeau elicits contempt everywhere he goes - from Bolton Ontario. #TrudeauHeckled#TrudeauMustGoNow pic.twitter.com/yQLmFoDaWx— Rowan (@canmericanized) August 27, 2021
Even the Con media that has done so much to whip up hatred against Trudeau, said they had never seen anything like it.
With the Con fluffer John Ivison claiming to be horrified.
In two decades covering federal politics, I have never seen the kind of frenzied contempt directed at a politician as that aimed at Justin Trudeau at campaign events in Ontario on Friday.There’s no doubt that if the 200 or so protesters in Bolton, a town 50km northwest of Toronto, had been able to get their hands on the Liberal leader, they would have torn him limb from limb, such was the manic rage.
But somehow still managing to blame Trudeau.Trudeau wants to go forward and create a world made in his progressive image. “I’m ready to do big things,” he said.
The poisonous rage that is directed toward Trudeau on a daily basis, churning through social media 24/7, landing as flaming parcels every day in reporters’ email inboxes, and now manifesting itself as a high-level security threat in small-town Ontario, is another order altogether. It is woven with threads of racism, xenophobia, sexism, conspiracy theorists and COVID/vaccine deniers. It has been emboldened by a small cottage industry of commentary that portrays a “woke” Trudeau as the destroyer of all that holds the old Canada together.
Delacourt also points out that Erin O'Toole, who claims he doesn't share that hatred, is directly responsible for spreading it. With some of his Cons turning up at that monstrous rally in Bolton.
And his foreign advisors putting out revolting attack ads like this one...
On the very eve of the current election campaign, O’Toole’s own party put out a video depicting Trudeau as a spoiled, flouncing girl having a temper tantrum. This wasn’t some rogue partisan, cobbling together a video in his parents’ basement. It appeared (now revoked for copyright reasons) on the official Twitter account of the Conservative party.
Delacourt also points out, like I have over and over again, that misogyny and homophobia are at the heart of this beast.
This business of feminizing Trudeau to demonize him has deep, enduring roots. (Note to email correspondents: calling him “Justine” is neither original nor witty.) For years, Trudeau haters have been spewing the same kind of bile they usually hurl at women politicians; mocking his hair, his family and casting any success as the product of smarter men around them.
And if that beast is not brought down, it will lead us to an even more fascist place...
For that was Cambridge, Ontario.
And so was this:
And how is Justin Trudeau reacting to all those threats?
Protestors chanting “Lock him up / F*ck him up.” pic.twitter.com/XzfPhGrEPH— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) August 29, 2021
Message from @JustinTrudeau tonight:— Cameron Ahmad (@CameronAhmad) August 28, 2021
It’s been a difficult year for everyone. The folks out protesting, they had a difficult year too.
But we need to meet anger with compassion. That’s who we are as Canadians.pic.twitter.com/OAnBvOL0Gm
I don't know how Trudeau manages to be so generous with his vile Con opponents. I couldn't do it.
But it is how a Canadian Prime Minister should behave,
The crazies are showing us who the Cons really are.
BREAKING: @erinotoole was asked how he felt the campaign was going. He responded "everything is going as planned." #Election2021 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/dKt9QU593s— Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) August 28, 2021
The monstrous evil of the Bigot Party is being exposed at last...
And if they keep it up, they could give the Liberals the boost they need to win the election.
Oh irony, I love you...
No comments:
Post a Comment