Erin O'Toole and the Monstrous Attack Ad From Hell

It's sometimes hard to imagine why Erin O'Toole is such a threat to this country and its values. I mean look at him.
He reminds me of a loser zombie, losing pieces of his rotting flesh almost as fast as he's losing supporters.
But of course to think that would be a fatal mistake.
For this is who O'Toole and his Cons really are.
And it's disgusting.
The only reason for an election is because Trudeau wants a majority. pic.twitter.com/g3zxKSHc7F— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) August 13, 2021
Can you believe that?
The Cons have always tried to feminize Justin Trudeau, to pander to the misogyny and homophobia of their rancid base.
But this ad is so crude and so badly made, you might think it was put together by a crew of nine-year-olds, high on crack or whatever.
But if you thought that you'd be wrong, because the ad is the carefully constructed product of Erin O'Toole's two foreign advisers Sean Topham and Ben Guerin.
For whom producing crappy ads for right-wing leaders like Boris Johnson is just part of their campaign strategy.
Purposefully low-quality memes based around popular shows such as Game of Thrones were used in a bid to drive interactions – good or bad – at any cost, on the basis that this would boost the reach of future Facebook posts.
Now I can't see it ads like that inspiring most Canadian boomers, apart from kooky misogynists, homophobes, and toxic Trudeau haters like the Disaffected Lib.
And although It worked in Australia, and it worked in Britain where Topham Guerin was credited with winning Johnson a majority.
I can't see it working in Canada which has, or had until the Harperite cult infested this country, a more refined political culture.
And running ads like that can only make Erin O'Toole look even more like a sleazy pig...
And even less like a would be prime minister. If that's possible
And the even better news?
That piggy is going to market, after falling into a Liberal trap.
For when the government announced it was going to require vaccinations for all federal public servants.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced today that the federal government will soon require that all public servants be vaccinated — a mandate that he said will also be implemented by Crown corporations and other federally regulated businesses in the coming weeks.
Despite the fact that vaccination mandates are very popular with most Canadians, this is all Erin O'Toole could come up with:In a statement, a spokesperson for Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said vaccines are "the most important tool in the fight against COVID-19" and the party encourages "every Canadian who is able to get one."
But when asked about the federal mandate, the spokesperson said that "Conservatives support Canadians' right to determine their own health choices."For a very good reason, the many SoCons and anti-vaxxers in his grubby base would not stand for it...
So he's caught beween a rock and a
hard crazy place. And that is going to cost him. Big time.
The Cons are now offside on vaccinations, offside on climate change, and after that ghastly ad, offside on our political values.
I like to think that most Canadians are better than that.
I like to think that Justin Trudeau best represents those Canadians .
So I firmly believe that the ugly Cons are heading for the place where they so rightfully belong...
3 comments:
I will never forgive CONservatives under Harper and O'Toole for changing Canada's role in Afghanistan from peacekeeping to combat and deploying our forces to Khandahar, a move that cost the lives of 158 Canadian soldiers.
I will never, ever, forgive the NDP at the time for voting in the HOC along with the CPC to support the change.
Never vote NDP, never vote CONservative...always vote Liberal.
In response to a troll we had the other day. The Liberals and NDP are requiring proof of vaccination for their candidates, but the Cons are not. Neither are the Bloc (how fitting, since the French came up with the term laissez-faire) or the Greens (the "wifi causes cancer" party). But O'Toole is requiring proof for the staffers and media surrounding him, proving what a self-serving hypocrite he is. As though being the figurehead for a toxic misogynistic party isn't bad enough, he's letting anti-vax MPs go out canvassing in their ridings putting their own constituents at risk. SMH.
Now, about the Veruca Salt ad: I have said for years that Justin Trudeau is Canada's male Hillary Clinton. All the same memes and conspiracy theories attached to her, and the negative hyperfocus by the media, were just Xeroxed onto him. It's a lazy go-to meme to psychologically profile women as being secretive and deceptive, hence the constant accusations of "Liberal corruption" i.e. "Hillary's emails," "Justin's We-Mails," or charges of "fake feminism." But more so than the "corruption" narrative, the homophobia as attached to Trudeau is what I call male misogyny. The fact that Trudeau derangement syndrome in its myriad variants comes also from mean girls like Smurfy Brown and Rempelthinskin, and media hacks like Gerson and Urback, only makes it that much worse. But plenty of women hated Hillary too, yet couldn't articulate exactly why.
The nice hair ad was just dumb in 2015, but this derangement syndrome on the Cons' part (and the NDP starting to echo them) has continually devolved into the downright perverse. How interesting to see some token Cons making a show of "pushing back" against this god-awful clip, but where the hell have they been for the past six years? Where the hell is the "LGBT ally" from the riding of Oklahoma-Nose Pick, calling out her own rank and file who've spent the better part of a decade shitposting memes of PMJT in drag, and calling him Princess Justine, Fruity Trudy, TruPaul, and the Prime Menstruator?
Honest to god it's sick. It's borderline pedophilia by proxy. Grab your barf bag because the next 36 days are only going to get worse.
Is hiring Kiwi kreeps not an admission that there is not a single Canadian conservative with a thought in their pretty little heads ? Wornout must be livid, losing cash to those two.
This fiasco just shows the intellectual vacuum around the errant old fool. No matter how bad Trump and Johnson's minions are, the dull tool follows them brainlessly.
