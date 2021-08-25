Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The Unbearable Lightness of the Loser Erin O'Toole

I can only imagine how Erin O'Toole must be feeling. He was only eight-years-old when he told his classmates he was going to be Prime Minister.

And now he must be feeling he's almost there.

The Liberals and Conservatives are now running in a statistical dead heat, as Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole continues to gain momentum as a candidate among initially hesitant Canadians, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

But sadly for him, it looks like that giddy feeling is not going to last long.

The clock is already striking midnight.

And other polls are already more favourable to the Liberals are popping up all over the place…

And then there's this little nugget buried in that Abacus poll.

About two-thirds of Conservative, BQ, and Liberal supporters say their mind is made up (69%, 67%, and 63%), while less than half of NDP (47%) and Green (42%) supporters say they are locked into their choice.

Among these soft NDP and Green supporters, 79% would prefer Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister over Erin O’Toole and 83% would prefer some form of Liberal government while 17% would prefer a Conservative government of some form.

Which suggests that large numbers of NDP and Green supporters are already prepared to jump to the Liberals to avoid a Con government.

Especially now that the Cons have made the survival of medicare an issue, by taking aim at this video.

Claiming the Liberals had edited it to make it look like he didn't support medicare.

Only to have O'Toole end up admitting that he favours a two-tier medical system.

Responding to Liberal claims that a government led by him would privatize parts of the public health-care system, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Tuesday that he supports the current system — but wants to see more private sector "innovation" to improve outcomes. 

And as for his claim that “I support a public and universal system. Full stop.”

It was given a Truth Test, and once again the loser O'Toole failed miserably.


“I would say that introducing more private pay into the health system undermines our universal public health care, regardless of whether or not you’re saying you’re still going to allow for universal access,” says Dr. Melanie Bechard, chair of Canadian Doctors for Medicare. 

“We have a limited number of doctors, nurses, health professionals in Canada. So, when you create these private clinics, you’re not actually taking pressure off the public system, you’re taking professionals away from the public system … which then leads to longer wait times in the public system which is the point of access for far more Canadians,” she says.

Proposing a parallel private system to reduce wait times “is like seeing your house is on fire and throwing a bucket of gasoline on it,” Bechard adds. 

Can you believe it? He's being made to look like a dangerous idiot by people who know what they are talking about.

And according to the latest Nanos report that may already be undermining his numbers. 

The Liberals’ repeated attacks against the Conservatives concerning Canada’s public health-care system might be working, in the words of Nanos Research’s Nik Nanos, who says the party has been enjoying increasing support in recent days. 

According to the latest nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and The Globe and Mail, support for the Liberals is at 35.9 per cent, the Conservatives are at 32.7 per cent, and the NDP have dropped down to 16.8 per cent. 

And as a bonus, leaving the hapless Con stooge Jagmeet Singh running after his own bus... 


While the Liberals’ support appears to be trending in a positive direction, Nanos said the opposite is true for the NDP. 

According to the nightly tracking data over the past couple of days, the NDP’s share of support has decreased as the Liberals’ share has increased.

You know, there can be no doubt that Justin Trudeau got off to a slow start, by being too nice to his opponents, even as they smeared him like only those Con swine could. 

But I think he has learned his lesson. 

And if keeps hammering them on everything from medicare to climate change.

When the final bell goes.

He will be the winner...



Posted by at

1 comment:

ottlib said...

Sorry Simon but one of my pet peeves in Canadian politics is this notion that there is the big pool of voters out there, who would prefer to vote NDP but who vote Liberal to prevent a Conservative government.

I call it the myth of strategic voting. Certainly strategic voting does happen but not on such a scale as to really impact an election that much.

Each party has their base. Then there is a portion of the electorate who swing back and forth between parties. That swing can be any combination of all of the parties because these swing voters have absolutely no loyalty to any one party. However, in general, the largest pool of swing voters believe the only two parties capable of governing this country are the Liberals and Conservatives. The next time the Conservatives win it will be because these swing voters decided to turf the Liberals. If the Liberals win this election it will be because they decided not to change the government.

Keep in mind that when the Liberals won in 2015 most of their new supporters had voted Conservative in 2011, not NDP. Yes, some that supported the Dippers decided to vote Liberal as well but their impact was not nearly as large.

The Liberals want to repeat their 2015 support among the Conservative/Liberal swing voters. It is how they are going to win a majority. They will take any Liberal/NDP swing voters as well but if they lose the majority of the Con/Lib swingers any voter advantage they have with the Lib/Dip swingers will be meaningless.

5:58 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)