The Unbearable Lightness of the Loser Erin O'Toole

I can only imagine how Erin O'Toole must be feeling. He was only eight-years-old when he told his classmates he was going to be Prime Minister.
And now he must be feeling he's almost there.
The Liberals and Conservatives are now running in a statistical dead heat, as Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole continues to gain momentum as a candidate among initially hesitant Canadians, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.
But sadly for him, it looks like that giddy feeling is not going to last long.
The clock is already striking midnight.
And other polls are already more favourable to the Liberals are popping up all over the place…
And then there's this little nugget buried in that Abacus poll.
About two-thirds of Conservative, BQ, and Liberal supporters say their mind is made up (69%, 67%, and 63%), while less than half of NDP (47%) and Green (42%) supporters say they are locked into their choice.
Among these soft NDP and Green supporters, 79% would prefer Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister over Erin O’Toole and 83% would prefer some form of Liberal government while 17% would prefer a Conservative government of some form.
Which suggests that large numbers of NDP and Green supporters are already prepared to jump to the Liberals to avoid a Con government.
Especially now that the Cons have made the survival of medicare an issue, by taking aim at this video.
Canada's public, universal health care system is one of our greatest strengths. It's part of what makes us who we are as a country. Last year, as COVID-19 raged, Erin O'Toole was asked if he would bring private, "for-profit" healthcare to Canada. He responded unequivocally: yes. pic.twitter.com/dISRKrIjr0— Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) August 22, 2021
Claiming the Liberals had edited it to make it look like he didn't support medicare.
Only to have O'Toole end up admitting that he favours a two-tier medical system.
Responding to Liberal claims that a government led by him would privatize parts of the public health-care system, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Tuesday that he supports the current system — but wants to see more private sector "innovation" to improve outcomes.
And as for his claim that “I support a public and universal system. Full stop.”It was given a Truth Test, and once again the loser O'Toole failed miserably.
Sorry Simon but one of my pet peeves in Canadian politics is this notion that there is the big pool of voters out there, who would prefer to vote NDP but who vote Liberal to prevent a Conservative government.
I call it the myth of strategic voting. Certainly strategic voting does happen but not on such a scale as to really impact an election that much.
Each party has their base. Then there is a portion of the electorate who swing back and forth between parties. That swing can be any combination of all of the parties because these swing voters have absolutely no loyalty to any one party. However, in general, the largest pool of swing voters believe the only two parties capable of governing this country are the Liberals and Conservatives. The next time the Conservatives win it will be because these swing voters decided to turf the Liberals. If the Liberals win this election it will be because they decided not to change the government.
Keep in mind that when the Liberals won in 2015 most of their new supporters had voted Conservative in 2011, not NDP. Yes, some that supported the Dippers decided to vote Liberal as well but their impact was not nearly as large.
The Liberals want to repeat their 2015 support among the Conservative/Liberal swing voters. It is how they are going to win a majority. They will take any Liberal/NDP swing voters as well but if they lose the majority of the Con/Lib swingers any voter advantage they have with the Lib/Dip swingers will be meaningless.
