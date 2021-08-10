The Pathetic Con and NDP Struggle To Try To Avoid An Election

Well Justin Trudeau hasn't yet issued an election call. He's apparently too busy leading the fight against the pandemic.
And making sure we are prepared for the next one.
But don't be disappointed, there is a race going on.
And a desperate one at that.
With both Jagmeet Singh and Erin O'Toole running away from an election as hard as they can.
O'Toole claims it's too dangerous to hold an election during a pandemic.
Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole said Monday with COVID-19 case counts rising in many provinces as the potent delta strain takes hold, it's not the right time to plunge the country into a federal election campaign.
Even though that didn't stop him from flipping pancakes, without a mask on, at the Calgary Stampede.
While Jagmeet Singh, is also demanding that Trudeau not call an election, claiming the pandemic hasn't ended, it's still too dangerous.
And Trudeau is being "selfish."
Even though he campaigned with BC's John Horgan back in October when Covid cases were surging, and most Canadians had not been vaccinated.,,
Which also makes him a ghastly hypocrite.
But then we know the real reason Singh and O'Toole don't want a election:
The numbers keep on coming and they are all bleak.
They both know what's coming...
By a 2 to 1 margin, folks are happy to have a chance to cast a ballot and help choose next government than being upset at @JustinTrudeau for calling an election.— David Coletto (@DavidColetto) August 8, 2021
Look out for full and final results later this week.
We are doing a BIG 3,000 person sample#cdnpoli
So both of them really do look like chickens, who have no respect for democracy, and are only thinking about themselves.
Cluck, cluck, cluck.
While Justin Trudeau who has more than proved himself during some of the worst times Canada has ever known.
Is hopefully poised to win a majority our country needs so badly.
And he so richly deserves...
