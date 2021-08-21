Erin O'Toole And The Con War On Women

It had to be one of the weirdest videos Erin O'Toole has ever made, and that's saying something.
For there he was looking like a late night TV salesman, flogging his absurd plan for a month-long GST holiday, that would reward Canadians for making him Prime Minister.
While standing next to a pile of toys to make him look family friendly.
And still somehow managing to channel Stephen Harper.
For while his foreign advisers are trying to soften his image, you can't put lipstick on a pig.
And O'Toole's promise to scrap the Liberal Child Care plan is exactly the same as what Harper did back in 2006.
The Conservative government would scrap the $30-billion Liberal child care program — which the government has said would reduce child-minding costs within five years to just $10 a day per child, nationwide — and instead convert the existing child care expense deduction into a refundable tax credit to cover up to 75 per cent of the cost of child care for lower income families.
And for exactly the same reason.
To pleasure the many SoCons in his caucus and his base who believe that women should stay at home, preferably barefoot and pregnant.
The ones who don't want governments to build desperately needed daycare spaces like the Trudeau government is trying to do...
It's a brutal assault on children and their parents, and the lack of affordable daycare is particularly hard on young women who are looking to enter the workforce.
But the SoCons don't care, and O'Toole is so scared of them it's also the reason he's against vaccination mandates.
Even if that means the pandemic could go on and on and more Canadians could get sick and die.
His fear of all those SoCons is also the reason O'Toole is putting up barriers to abortion by declaring that although he's pro-choice, he will also fight to protect the rights of health-care professionals who refuse to perform a medical procedure for moral or religious reasons.
Which is outrageous, since no health professional has ever been forced to perform an abortion or a medical assistance in dying procedure.
And giving them the right not to even refer those who seek one, amounts to denying women and sick people their rights in the name of ugly religion.
But then the Cons are so full of religious fanatics, they are more like a cult than a political party, and those smelly fanatics are out of control.
Several candidates for Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives used money from their MP’s office budgets to place self-promotional advertisements with Canada’s biggest anti-abortion lobby group last summer.
They are misogynists, they are homophobes.
The group opposes same-sex marriage, Gay-Straight Alliances and comprehensive sex-ed in schools. On its website, the group claims the existence of a “gay agenda” and attributes HIV/AIDS to the “gay lifestyle.”
They are bestial racists who are more American than Canadian.
A Conservative candidate running on Vancouver Island is apologizing today after videos surfaced in which he criticized protests following the murder of George Floyd.
"The criminals who were using this as an excuse, this tragic event, to loot and to burn, they need to be brought to justice every bit as much as the four thugs who ended Mr. Floyd's life," said David Busch, who is running in the Saanich–Gulf Islands riding.
Who would flood our cities with guns until blood runs like rivers through the streets.
So anybody who believes that O'Toole's grubby gang are the new and improved Cons needs a brain transplant.
For they are more like the Canadian Taliban...
Or the dirty old Harper Party.
They haven't changed a bit.
And until they are defeated.
Nobody will be safe...
