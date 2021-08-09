Why The Climate Emergency Is Going to Cook The Cons

A few months ago I told me friends that I was hoping for a really hot summer, so all those Con clowns who don't believe that global warming is real, could be roasted in their own ignorance.
And Justin Trudeau could use the issue of climate change in the upcoming election to clobber Erin O'Toole, and win himself another majority.
And boy did that wish come true.
Today in the place where I live it felt like 40 degrees outside.
And this is a bonus.
Scientists are declaring a code red.
Human activity is changing the Earth’s climate in ways “unprecedented” in thousands or hundreds of thousands of years, with some of the changes now inevitable and “irreversible”, climate scientists have warned.
Within the next two decades, temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, breaching the ambition of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and bringing widespread devastation and extreme weather.
And warning that unless we can get serious about fighting climate change it could get even hotter.
Which would be a terrible thing.
But right now at this critical time in Canadian history, it's great for the Trudeau Liberals because unlike the other parties they have a serious climate plan.
And if you take the time to read it, it's really quite impressive. Even the Star Editorial Board calls the plan to limit green house gas emissions a winner.
Having now passed into law, Bill C-12, subtitled An Act Respecting Transparency and Accountability in Canada’s Efforts to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by the Year 2050, offers something we could all use a dose of right about now: hope.
The notes of optimism supporting the legislation can be heard from the Pembina Institute (“a tremendous win for climate action in Canada”) to Ecojustice (“the legal foundation Canada has long needed to bring consistency to climate governance”) to the West Coast Environmental Law Association, which highlighted the urgency for action made clear by the unprecedented heat dome temperatures in the west.
The reviews are great, and most importantly science will finally trump ideology.
Target-setting in Canada will be informed by scientific evidence, Indigenous knowledge, input from an advisory board and an assessment of international commitments. The watchwords are transparency and accountability: the setting of national targets must be backstopped by a clearly reported action plan. Progress and assessment reports will be tabled in the House. This is key: each GHG target must represent a progression from the previous one.
Concrete emissions targets are now the law in this land. As with any such legislation, the proof will lie in its implementation. GASP, or the group Grand(m)others Act to Save the Planet, says it is pleasing to see the government take this firm step. Now it’s time to shift to emergency mode.
But of course the plans still don't go far enough. We shall not arrive at a greener Canada if we keep pandering to Alberta's oil sands, to try to keep that province from separating.
Or don't do our best to try to wean Canadians off their monstrous love affair with the car.
Like the Scottish government is trying to do by providing free bus passes for young people.
Free bus travel for 930,000 people under the age of 22 will be rolled out in Scotland from January next year.
Transport minister, Graeme Dey, said: “It’s crucial to embed more sustainable travel behaviour from a young age if we are to achieve our world-leading goal of reducing the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20% by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2045.
Even as the country that has North Sea oil, gets closer and closer to powering the country with renewables.
I realize it's a mighty challenge for a full fledged petro state like Canada, but we'll never get anywhere unless we start thinking green.
And Justin Trudeau will never be able to implement his excellent plan unless he gets a majority.
For the opposition parties are not up to the challenge, and are only interested in playing cheap political games.
And only a vote for the Trudeau Liberals is a vote for a greener Canada.
So do it when the time comes, or watch the country burn, and regret it forever...
With the cons sputtering on every issue pertaining to modernity (especially climate change), I suspect the messaging wars in the run-up to the election are going to "heat up" with NDP trolls who are similarly fixated on "Justin's pipeline" to the exclusion of all else. Perfection is the enemy of progress, and they fail to take into account the big picture because "Justin Harper" didn't give them luxury space communism overnight. The orange cult is out in full force on this blog, on Reddit, and elsewhere online, pushing their propaganda in every conceivable space. Yet for all their bitching about Trudeau, they again fail to offer any solutions of their own.
So I would focus my ire upon them while pointing out the regressive extremism of the Cons as the far worse enemy they're enabling. The NDP once more prefers to point their circular firing squad in the wrong direction out of petty jealousy. Singh decided to pay a 5-minute visit to the Maritimes where he condemned Trudeau as being "all talk and no action." Yet refused to provide his own plan, other than the bog-standard negative Con talking point of "Trudeau bad."
Sir Talks-a-Lot is clearly facing an existential crisis of his own, because if the Liberals get a majority, he'll face irrelevance and all his Tik Tok capital will dry up like a D-list minor celebrity on MySpace. The old tool can't drag the base into the 21st century, and the whole Con movement deserves to see their blue gas guzzler pickup run into an electoral ditch. But it's the NDP who really needs to be countered as deceitful, destructive nihilists who would help them finish the job of burning Canada to a crisp just to own the Libs.
