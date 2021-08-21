Could The Cons Really Win The Election?

When I fell out of bed this morning, it looked like such a beautiful day I couldn't wait to go sailing.
But then I noticed that there weren't many boats out, and most of those that were out were heading back to port.
And when I stepped out on to the balcony I understood why. It felt like 38 degrees, and was too hot to sail or even go to the beach.
And then I saw this and I practically passed out
For how on earth did that happen? How could the Cons have closed the gap with the Liberals so quickly, and are now leading the pack.
Are they really the Canadian Taliban?
Then my mobile started to hum like it was alive, with one text after the other from my Liberal supporter friends. And I hadn't even had breakfast !!#@!!
So I was forced to tell them, what I'm going to tell you:
DON'T PANIC.
It's only the first week of the election campaign.
The Cons came out of the starting gate quicker than the others, and riding on the back of our porky media.
So they got an early advantage, that will almost certainly not last long.
For even our corrupt media won't be able to convince people that this is a Prime Minister...
Some say that Canadians want to punish Trudeau for calling a summer/pandemic election
But I don't believe that either.
For apart from the annoying ads on TV, who can even tell that we have an election?
However, some things do concern me.
One, O'Toole's foreign advisers are very good at deep data diving, and once they've found a magic word they like to repeat it over and over again.
In case you hadn't noticed.
And sadly, many Canadians are stupid enough to be hypnotized.
And two, and more seriously, I think the main reason the Liberals aren't doing as well as I had hoped, is that their campaign lacks a compelling focus.
For while you might think that Canadians would be grateful for the magnificent way Justin Trudeau led this country through the darkest days of the pandemic.
Judging from what I see, many people are just anxious to put the pandemic behind them.
So hopefully that will encourage Justin Trudeau to switch gears, and focus on what I always thought would be the best reason for a summer election.
The climate emergency that cannot be ignored.
Trudeau doesn't have a perfect record on that issue, but he does have the best plan.
And if he kicks it up a notch, and comes up with a radical blueprint for dismantling the petro state I am pretty sure the move would payoff, and inject some excitement into what has so far been a rather dull campaign.
He doesn't have to worry about losing any votes n Alberta or Saskatchewan. And I can't think of a better time to go big or go home.
And then there's that other bit of good news.
Now that the gap between the Liberals and the Cons has narrowed, I'm sure a lot of NDP and Green supporters will abandon their parties to keep the Harper Party out of power.
Which should leave the ghastly Jagmeet Singh and his NDP out in the cold where they belong.
Which after the way they have behaved should be quite amusing.
So it's too soon to panic, too soon to give up.
Let's attack the Cons, and their stooge media, harder than ever before.
And on the Day of Decision I'm still confident that decency will prevail,
And victory will be ours...
1 comment:
Nope, he’s in trouble. Called an election at wrong time over the wrong issue.
I knocked on doors today for my Liberal MP, sure there are always strong Liberals and we will win this riding, but people are very very upset.
Calling it like it is is what the party needs to hear.
Post a Comment