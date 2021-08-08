The Murderous Cowardice of Erin O'Toole

When Erin O'Toole first became Con leader he vowed to bring down the Trudeau government as soon as he could.
But soon he stopped talking about an election, when one poll after the other convinced him that he might be the one who lost his job.
And now that an election call could be imminent, he's shaking like a leaf, or a big bowl of Jello.
And letting everyone know that now is NOT the time.
It’s time to worry about helping Canadians get back on their feet, the polls can wait until it’s safe.— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) August 5, 2021
Now’s not the time for an election. pic.twitter.com/7ZSE6NGFIQ
It's so pathetic, especially since Canada's top doctor says an election can be held safely.
Ahead of a widely-anticipated federal election call, Canada's top doctor says she's confident in-person voting can be conducted safely through public health measures — despite the threat of a variant-driven fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.
"I think that safety protocols have been put in place for different elections throughout Canada during the last month, so I think that can continue to be provided," she said. "So I think that there's definitely ways to vote safely."
And to make matters worse, O'Toole has managed to offend both his friends AND his enemies.
Many Cons are upset with him for suggesting it's too dangerous to do away with all health restrictions...
While most decent Canadians are outraged, that nowhere in that video is there ONE word encouraging people to get vaccinated.
For obvious reasons...
So many Cons are SoCon Covidiots, that O'Toole doesn't even dare mention the word VACCINATIONS.
He is too cowardly to try to save the lives of Canadians.
But he is willing to put crass political considerations before the health of Canadians, like his grotesque Con buddies Rob Ford and Jason Kenney.
Which only makes an election even more necessary.
For this could be our last chance to rid ourselves of the far right menace, which is threatening so many countries all over the world.
It will almost certainly be a dirty election, perhaps the dirtiest ever, with the Cons and the DipperCons taking turns trying to smear Justin Trudeau as only they can.
But I am confident that decency will prevail...
And that the Cons and other filthy fascists will be defeated.
So I was happy to see our little red fireboat out there yesterday...
As if it was rehearsing for the
week month-long celebrations that will follow our great victory.
I realize it has been a hard time for all of us. But now we are going to get a chance to fight for our country and its values.
How great is that?
What more could we ask for?
