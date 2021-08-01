Erin O'Toole and the Con War on Women

The look of shock and despair on Erin O'Toole's face said it all. And who can blame him?
A few days ago Justin Trudeau announced that his government would put pressure on New Brunswick to pay for abortion services at a private clinic in Fredericton.
As the Canada Health Act says they should do.
But when O'Toole was asked whether he would do the same, his answer was no.
Which put him squarely on the side of those who would deny women easy or easier access to abortion.
Federal Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he would leave it up to the New Brunswick government to decide how to provide and fund abortion services if he becomes prime minister.
During a stop in Fredericton on Friday, O'Toole said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's repeated promises to force the province to pay for the service at Clinic 554 amount to politicizing the issue "for his own political gain and to divide Canadians."
And made him look like a person who would not respect the Canada Health Act, and the latest member of the Con Coat Hanger Club.
O'Toole had no choice of course, not with all the SoCons in his caucus who want abortion criminalized.
But it did give Justin Trudeau an excellent opportunity to issue a statement in support of a woman's right to control her own body.
Which should help him win the support of even more progressives all across the country, and make it easier for him to get a majority.
While making the Cons look like kooky religious fanatics...
Who should be avoided by all decent people.
Which shouldn't really be a surprise. Not when the Liberals, as Lawrence Martin points out, are still the natural governing party.
Canadians are predominantly progressive. It is evident in almost every election, wherein the combined vote of centre-left parties easily surmounts that of the conservative vote.
The Liberals have been in power 71 of the last 100 years, 31 of the last 50.
And there's nothing the Cons and their shabby stooges can do about it.
Many on the right gripe that the media are biased toward the Liberals. They might consider that their real problem is that the Canadian people are biased.
Today’s Conservatives tilt against the zeitgeist. Since the demise of the old Progressive Conservatives, they are a party anchored further on the right, entrenched on the Prairies but nowhere else.
Not when they have loser leaders like Erin O'Toole...
And time is NOT on their side.
Modern history shows parties governing in roughly 10-year stretches. The Trudeau Liberals have been in power for six, suggesting the fatigue factor likely won’t do it for the Conservatives this time. To stop the Liberals they’ll need a series of fortuitous campaign surprises. Otherwise the beat goes on. Otherwise, the natural governing party wins again.
You know, I'm always being attacked in the most vulgar manner, by ghastly Cons who seem to think that I should be ashamed of supporting Justin Trudeau and his Liberals Party, even though it's the most popular political party in Canada.
The latest being the ugly misogynist Thwap, who attacked me and our precious and incredibly talented Jackie Blue, like only a Con could.
But I am proud to support a party that stands up for men and women, young and old. One that best represents our precious Canadian values.
And has a leader like this one...
The smelly old misogynists like Thwap will scream and try to turn the clock back to a darker time.
But slowly but surely they are dying out.
And the future belongs to us...
But wait, there's more!
O'Toole's number two - Outhouse (no, I'm not making this shit up) - is double dipping by going around the country as an 'independent' consultant coaching 'social conservatives' on how to win nominations. Yes, O'Toole knows and is fine with a taxpayer subsidized flunky using his office for gain.
