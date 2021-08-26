Will Jagmeet Singh Prop Up a Con Government?

As you may know, I have come to believe that Jagmeet Singh is concealing his inner Con.
The way he smears Justin Trudeau, the way he lies like a thief, his appalling lack of knowledge about how our country works, make him more of a Con than a progressive in my book.
And this only confirms my worst fears.
Six months ago he claimed he would not support a government led by Erin O'Toole.
“Absolutely rule that out — period,” Singh said, when asked about the prospect of supporting a Conservative minority during a discussion with the Star’s editorial board on Thursday.
Now it seems he's ready to jump into bed with Captain Outhouse.
Singh, when asked Wednesday here, did not — as he did in 2019 — rule out working with the Conservative leader. He now sounds as if he is keeping all his options open should he be leading a minority government or working with one as a supporting partner.
“We’ll look at that when it happens and make decisions that are in the best interest of Canadians,” Singh said Wednesday.
Can you believe that? The leader who is always accusing others of having no principles turns out to have no principles himself.
And doesn't seem to understand that the Cons are misogynists and homophobes.
Of course I'm not really surprised. Singh is about as dumb as they come. But likes to think he's smarter than everyone.
Really? Does @theJagmeetSingh think @erinotoole is “in line” with Canadians on women’s and LGBTQ2 rights?— LPC Press Box (@LPCPressBox) August 19, 2021
O’Toole’s platform commits to letting doctors deny a woman’s right to choose. pic.twitter.com/GOrjYwopY9
