Thursday, August 26, 2021

Will Jagmeet Singh Prop Up a Con Government?

As you may know, I have come to believe that Jagmeet Singh is concealing his inner Con.

The way he smears Justin Trudeau, the way he lies like a thief, his appalling lack of knowledge about how our country works, make him more of a Con than a progressive in my book.

And this only confirms my worst fears.

Six months ago he claimed he would not support a government led by Erin O'Toole.

“Absolutely rule that out — period,” Singh said, when asked about the prospect of supporting a Conservative minority during a discussion with the Star’s editorial board on Thursday.

Now it seems he's ready to jump into bed with Captain Outhouse.

Singh, when asked Wednesday here, did not — as he did in 2019 — rule out working with the Conservative leader. He now sounds as if he is keeping all his options open should he be leading a minority government or working with one as a supporting partner.

“We’ll look at that when it happens and make decisions that are in the best interest of Canadians,” Singh said Wednesday.

Can you believe that? The leader who is always accusing others of having no principles turns out to have no principles himself.

And doesn't seem to understand that the Cons are misogynists and homophobes. 

Of course I'm not really surprised. Singh is about as dumb as they come. But likes to think he's smarter than everyone.

He's a multi-millionaire, who likes to pretend he's a man of the people. And loves to be photographed riding one of his five or six designer bikes.


But does not like being photographed getting ready to drive off in his fancy BMW...


He is however easily flattered. As a flaming narcissist it's always about him.

So O'Toole should have no problem wrapping him around his little finger.


Or around his fat thumb.

Even though the Cons want to scrap a great $10/day national childcare program, mutilate medicare, and destroy our last hopes of fighting the climate emergency.

Which of course is a problem for all decent people in Canada.

Unfortunately our shabby media has so far failed to expose his many lies, hoping that he will help split the progressive vote.


So we are going to have to take matters into our own hands. And get out this message before it's too late:

Jagmeet Singh doesn't care about you or Canada. 

He lies all the time, and only cares about himself.

So a vote for the NDP is a vote for the Cons...

