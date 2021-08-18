Jagmeet Singh Fails The Truth Test

I wish I could like Jagmeet Singh like I once did, when he was a fresh face on the political scene.
But I can't. He's not the man I thought he was, and I just can't trust him.
He's always claiming credit for the ideas of others, and he lies like a Con.
And this was his latest fib.
Pretending that he was shocked by the election call, after smearing Justin Trudeau day in and day out for months. And obstructing the business of government just like Erin O'Toole.
It's so outrageous.
And so hypocritical.
But at least now that the campaign has begun, Jagmeet Singh is finally being given a Truth Test.
Singh kicked off the NDP’s election campaign Sunday taking credit for improvements to various emergency aid programs introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to cushion the impact of lockdowns on workers and businesses.
By contrast, Singh asserted, other opposition parties did “absolutely nothing” to push the government to do more for people.
And surprise, surprise, he's not doing too well.
His claim that he alone was responsible for boosting the Covid wage subsidy turned out to be just hot air.
When the Liberals introduced a 10 per cent wage subsidy in March 2020, it was roundly criticized by business groups as nowhere near enough.
“It needs to be 75 per cent or more as is the case in Europe,” Canadian Federation of Independent Business president Dan Kelly said immediately.
Other business and labour groups echoed that view and all three of the main opposition parties took up the call.
When, several weeks later, the government bumped the subsidy up to 75 per cent, the opposition parties took credit.
And even Singh's claim that he pushed harder than any of the others for paid sick leave turned out to be a dud.
When the Liberals agreed to his demand last fall, Singh proclaimed it a historic achievement, marking “the first step in achieving the first-ever, in the history of our country, federal paid sick leave for Canadian workers.”
However, four months later when COVID-19 cases were spiking among essential workers, Singh was less enthusiastic about claiming ownership of the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.
The $500 benefit, available in weekly increments for up to two weeks, was criticized as inadequate since workers had to apply for it only after taking unpaid time off for illness and it did nothing to help those who needed a day or two off to get tested or vaccinated.
So now Singh doesn't want to talk about his "historic victory" anymore.
And who can blame him?
Or be surprised that he failed the Truth Test so miserably.
CONCLUSION
While the NDP can claim its share of the credit for pushing for improvements to pandemic relief programs, it is certainly not the only opposition party to do so. None of the opposition parties’ claims takes into account the pressure the Liberal government came under from business, labour, the public and others to expand, enhance and adjust the programs as the economic fallout from the pandemic worsened.
Singh’s assertion is, therefore, false.
As I said at the beginning, I wish that I could like Jagmeet Singh. He seems like a fun guy. But I cannot abide a serial liar.
Who smears the decent Justin Trudeau on a daily basis, lies like Andrew Scheer and Erin O'Toole.
And like them deserves a Pinocchio nose..
It really is sad, he could have been so much better.
But at least we have been warned. He has no moral compass. He only thinks of himself.
So a vote for the NDP could very easily be a vote for the Cons...
1 comment:
I have to admit that Singh looked rather good when he first became NDP leader. Since then he has really disappointed me. If nothing else his "inability" to distinguish between Federal and Provincial responsibilities make me wonder if he is clueless or just lies all the time.
