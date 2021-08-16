How Erin O'Toole Fell Into Justin Trudeau's Trap

It was such a beautiful day, a picture perfect postcard of my beautiful Canada, on the fine line between summer and fall.
So all I wanted to do was rush out there and join all the other boats in the bay.
And I didn't really feel like waiting around for the election to be called.
But as it turned out it all worked out well.
For that also looked like my Canada.
And this was worth waiting for.
"After making it through 17 months of nothing like we've ever experienced, Canadians deserve to choose what the next 17 months, what the next 17 years & beyond, will look like," asserts Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau as federal election campaign gets underway.#cdnpoli | #elxn44pic.twitter.com/knStN3mFJK
For it needed to be said. We live in a democracy and the Canadian people have the right to be consulted at such a critical time in our history.
And those who don't believe in that sacred right, are only thinking about themselves.
And are only scared that Trudeau is going to beat the shit out of them.
The bad news is that the Con media is trying to give both those losers a boost, by attacking Trudeau like rabid bats out of hell.
Bombarding him with rude and absurd questions like "Will you resign if you don't get a majority?"
It's not surprising of course. Their corporate masters are desperate to try to bring down our decent Prime Minister.
And their equally grubby stooges are too Con or too cowardly to resist.
But there is good news.
Despite the Con media's best efforts, Erin O'Toole's campaign is already falling apart.
His refusal to go along with the Liberal plan to mandate vaccinations has played straight into Trudeau's trap.
Canada on Friday said it will soon require all federal public servants and many other workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as it looks to boost its already world-leading inoculation rate amid a Delta variant-driven surge in new infections.
By rejecting a vaccine mandate even though 80% of Canadians support them.
A spokesman for Trudeau's chief rival, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, called vaccines the "most important tool in the fight against COVID-19," but suggested the vaccine mandate was a step too far.
Even the ugly Con stooge Robyn Urback could see the trap...
But somebody forgot to warn poor old Erin. Sad.
And to make matters worse, this can only make O'Toole look even more disgusting.
Especially since the cover of his party platform makes it clear why O'Toole's foreign advisors produced that ugly ad.
So they could try to make Trudeau look like a girly man, while portraying old jelly belly as some kind of macho man...
Can you believe that? No wonder people are laughing at him all over the country.
But if O'Toole is getting pumped up like a helium balloon, some in the Con media are also trying to pump up Jagmeet Singh, as the man who could steal Justin Trudeau's majority.
But I don't consider Singh to be a serious threat.
And when we've exposed his lies, his fraudulent claims, and his childish games...
Then Erin O'Toole came out with a statement that he would cancel all of the Child Care agreements the Federal Government has signed with the provinces.
If I am the Liberals I am pointing this out to Canadians at every opportunity. However, what I would also be doing is asking Mr. Singh about what he thinks of Mr. O'Toole's plan. If he comes out against it he will nullify any accusations of the Liberals not carrying through on their promises for the foreseeable future because he will be endorsing it. If he he equivocates to try not to do that then the Liberals can spend the election questioning the NDP's commitments to universal child care in Canada.
Mr. O'Toole gave the Liberals a stick with which to beat both of their principle opponents in English Canada I just hope that they realize that and they begin to use it.
