Exposing The Monstrous Face Of Erin O'Toole's Ugly Cons.

Erin O'Toole's foreign advisors have apparently told him that his only chance of winning the next election is to try to fool Canadians into believing that the Cons are now moderates, and not right-wing kooks.
So the desperate O'Toole has finally agreed to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said today that all Canadians should get vaccinated so that the country can turn the page on COVID-19 — but at least one member of his caucus is spoiling for a fight against efforts to make vaccines mandatory for federal public servants.
Only to have one of his own Cons expose the extremism of his kooky party.
In a statement released late Tuesday, Conservative MP David Yurdiga, who represents Fort McMurray, Alta. in the Commons, said a government plan to study the value of making vaccination mandatory for federal bureaucrats was "another example of the Liberals using severe government overreach for political gain."
Yurdiga said forcing these workers to get a vaccine is a "tyrannical" idea that should give all Canadians pause.
And when I say extremism, I mean EXTREMISM.
Because not only is David Yurdiga, like so many other Cons, an anti-vaxxer,
He's also a climate change denier.
As well as a gun nut who is peddling a petition to stop MPs from using the words "assault rifles."
And if that isn't bad enough he also one of the many SoCon MPs who refused to vote for an end to the torture of gay kids.
Even if it kills them...
And because of that and all the other kooky things, the Cons can no longer even pretend to be a moderate Canadian party.
And as even the faithful Con fluffer John Ibbitson pointed out recently, they're cruising for a bruising.
With an election call expected in the coming days, the Conservative Party’s prospects appear dire.
The party is at risk of being swept in Atlantic Canada and of losing seats in Quebec and Ontario. Ridings in the Prairies and in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland are in play. The Liberals could even make gains in the B.C. Interior, traditionally a Tory stronghold.
And the biggest mistake O'Toole ever made was using the religious fanatics to win the Con leadership and then betraying them.Having won the leadership by attracting “true blue” Conservatives, Mr. O’Toole then pivoted, announcing his solidarity with the LGBTQ community, taking climate change seriously and seeking the votes of unionized workers, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson successfully did in Britain.
Social conservatives rebelled. Delegates at the party’s policy convention in March voted down a resolution affirming “climate change is real.” Backbench MPs filibustered Liberal legislation that would have banned the practice of conversion therapy on LGBTQ minors. Mr. O’Toole seemed unable to control either his party or his caucus.Now, he appears to be on the brink of heading into an election that could secure Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau a second majority government, which would place Mr. O’Toole’s political future very much in doubt.
O'Toole's future may be in doubt, but so is our future.
Because now the Con zombies are out of control, and are a clear and present threat to the rest of us. with their racism, their misogyny, their homophobia, and their kooky views on vaccines and climate change.
They are evil, they are cruel, no decent Canadian who truly loves this country could ever support them.
But now at least they have exposed themselves, they have shown us who they are. The election will finally give us a chance to save our country, by destroying them.
And it can't happen soon enough...
