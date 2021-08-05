The Election And The Con Apocalypse

With a possible election call only days away, it's starting to look like a zombie apocalypse out there.
The Cons and the NDP can see the Liberals coming for them and they're not happy.
They're terrified.
Jagmeet Singh is so afraid, he's still trying to bully the Governor General into cancelling the election, even before it's called.
And Erin O'Toole's foreign advisers have just about given up trying to revive his candidacy.
Which after attacking Trudeau for years, and demanding he resign every other day, makes him look like a chubby chicken.
It’s time to worry about helping Canadians get back on their feet, the polls can wait until it’s safe.— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) August 5, 2021
Now’s not the time for an election. pic.twitter.com/7ZSE6NGFIQ
All three parties seem to have levelled off, but the Liberals have a BIG advantage over the others.
These regional numbers seem to spell MAJORITY.
And not only that, the Liberals are the favourites of Canadians of ALL ages.
So much for the Tik Tok King...
Who the grubby Con media are still trying to portray as a serious candidate.
Or claiming that Trudeau has no right to call an election for obvious reasons...
They know what could happen to them if the Liberals are the winners.
But their claims that an election could fuel a Covid fourth wave are nothing but scaremongering, with so many Canadians vaccinated, and Elections Canada quite capable of dealing with every eventuality.
And as Bob Hepburn points out, there are so many good reasons to hold an election right now.
First, after criticizing the Liberals for the past 18 months over their handling of the pandemic, it’s time for opposition parties to leave their comfortable Parliament Hill offices and make their case to voters that they could do a better job.Second, if a fourth wave of the pandemic is coming, as some experts predict, then sooner is better than later for an election. Few people would argue for an election in the midst of a major new outbreak. If that happened, Canadians could wait several more years for the next election. That’s a scenario that would sure enrage the Trudeau-haters among us.
Third, it’s time to put an end to the current Parliament, which appears to be past its “best before” date.
Most minority governments run out of steam after two years. That’s when opposition parties start spending more time blocking legislation than they do co-operating with the governing party. Trudeau is right when he says the NDP, for example, “stood aside and watched” as the Tories worked in recent months to stall progressive pieces of legislation.
Stalling legislation like the ban on conversion therapy for which the Cons and the NDP can never be forgiven.
For nobody threatens the lives of gay kids and gets away with it.
Fourth, it’s time to clear the air on the troubled opposition parties. They all insist they can do a better job of running the country than the Liberals, but most have difficulty managing their own parties.
Fifth, if we can hold the Calgary Stampede, attend baseball and football games, see students go back to school and dine indoors at restaurants, then we can easily hold an election.
Since early 2020, five province and one territory have held elections. They include New Brunswick, B.C., Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, Yukon and Nova Scotia, which goes to the polls on Aug. 17.
Internationally, a total of 43 nations have already held countrywide elections in 2021, with dozens more having held elections last year, including the U.S.
Finally there's the biggest reason we need an election right now, the one Hepburn doesn't mention, and that's the climate emergency.
Justin Trudeau's Liberals are the only party to have a climate plan. It's a really good one, but it doesn't go far enough, for the opposition parties are more interested in playing cheap politics than fighting climate change.
So the only way Trudeau can get the plan to where it needs to be, is if he gets a majority.
It's that simple.
For Canada, for the planet, in the name of human decency, the Cons and their grubby NDP stooges must be defeated.
And the sooner the better...
No comments:
Post a Comment