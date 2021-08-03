Is The Election Call Only Days Away?

When I saw a magnificent Lancaster bomber flying over my place yesterday, for a moment I thought the election had been called.
For it is going to be like a war, and the future of Canada will be at stake.
But it wasn't E- Day. The Big Red Machine may be roaring like that Lancaster.
But only Justin Trudeau knows when that call will come.
Although the Hill Times is claiming it could come in less than a week.
With politicos across the country caught in election fever, Liberal MPs, candidates, and campaign managers are preparing for an election campaign to get started on Aug. 8 or Aug. 15, with the election date set to be Sept. 13 or Sept. 20.
“‘Be ready for the writ to be dropped on Aug. 8’ is the message I’m getting from cabinet ministers and MPs,” said one Liberal source who spoke to The Hill Times on not for attribution basis.
My guess is that Aug. 15 will probably be the day, to give the Liberals a bit more time to see where the Delta variant is going.
But at least now we know why Erin O'Toole is looking so awful, and so beaten...
His polls suck.
A recent three-day rolling tracking poll by Ekos Research suggested that the Liberals had the support of 39 per cent of Canadians, followed by the Conservatives with 28.6 per cent, the New Democrats with 17.9 per cent, and the Greens with 4.2 per cent. The poll was conducted from July 26 to July 28 and had a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
His party is on the verge of collapse.
The poles holding up the federal Conservatives’ big blue tent are wobbling, raising questions about whether the huff and puff of the next election could just blow it down.
Multiple party sources tell the Star that discussions within their ranks these days bring to mind the early 2000s and a fractured right that rendered conservatives incapable of taking down the governing Liberals.
And worse of all, so many of his own Cons want him to lose.
In conversations with the Star, two sources close to O’Toole said they believe there are elements and individuals within the Conservative party who would be happy to see the rookie leader lose. “We have certain people who want to see us lose. There’s no question,” said one source, who agreed to discuss internal party dynamics on the condition they not be named.
Yikes. No wonder he's always running these days.
And who can blame so many Canadians for running away from him and his Bigot Party?
After the Cons tried to make them believe that the O'Toole 2021 was a new/nouveau model.
When as it turned out it was still the same old Harper.
Sad.
Also sad, it's the same old Jagmeet Singh, who after smearing Justin Trudeau day after day, is now so desperate to avoid an election, he claims Trudeau has no reason to call one.
Because, wait for it, he says he still has "confidence" in him.
When the real reason is that he's scared shitless...
And with good reason.
