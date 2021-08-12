The Election Bell and the Cowardly Opposition Chickens

Jagmeet Singh and Erin O'Toole like to describe themselves as "warriors." But as I pointed out the other day, they are both so afraid of an election, they have been running around squawking like chickens.
They are claiming that the Parliament they turned into a toxic clown circus was working just fine.
And they are also claiming that Justin Trudeau will pay for calling an election, because Canadians don't want one either.
But sadly for them, they couldn't be more wrong.
Trudeau will be visiting the Governor General on Sunday, and the election should begin on Monday.
And according to the latest Abacus poll, the Liberals will begin the election campaign with a strong advantage.
The Liberal regional numbers, especially in Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces, are so good they can legitimately hope for a majority.
And despite what the Con and NDP chickens are saying, most Canadians won't be losing any feathers over an election.
While only a minority prefer an election now, the vast majority (83%) won’t be upset at Mr. Trudeau if he asks the Governor General for an early election.
When asked, “If the Prime Minister asks for an election to be held this fall saying he would like to give Canadians a chance to select the government they want to take the country forward, how would you feel about this?” 38% say they would be happy to have a chance to cast a ballot and help choose the government to take us forward, 44% would prefer not to have an election but it isn’t something that would affect how they vote, while 17% say they would be upset at Mr. Trudeau because an election seems unnecessary.
And as for the prospect of a fourth Covid wave?
We asked how people would react if a fourth COVID wave happens during an election campaign. Two-thirds (66%) say it wouldn’t have any effect on how they vote, 20% would be angry enough not to vote Liberal while 14% say they would be more likely to vote Liberal because they feel they have done a reasonable job already managing the pandemic.
Which does not surprise me, not when so many Canadians are in such a good mood, and proud of Canada and its democracy.
If a campaign starts imminently, Canadians will be in a far better mood than they were at the start of the 2019 campaign – 46% think the country is headed in the right direction. This is near the highest it has been in over 5 years and 11-points higher than at the start of the 2019 campaign.
But what does surprise me is how many NDP and Con supporters are ready to vote for the Liberals when asked to choose Liberals and the Cons:
75% of current NDP supporters would prefer to see a Liberal government, including 26% who want a Liberal majority.
Most interesting, among those open to voting Conservative – 34% would prefer to see a Liberal government including 16% who want to see a Liberal majority.
But it does help explain why Singh and O'Toole are both losing their feathers.
Again...
Although to be fair, Singh was the one who was sounding hysterical this morning, after at least one member of the MSM finally called him out for acting like Mr Flip Flop.
It was amusing to listen to federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cancel any notion of a pandemic election.
“Calling an election is selfish,” Singh said.
After apparently having had an alarming brain fart.
It was just last fall that British Columbia, home to Singh’s federal riding of Burnaby South, was plunged into a needless, mid-pandemic snap election.
But none of that seemed to bother Singh, who enthusiastically hit the pandemic campaign trail in support of his provincial NDP colleagues.
And by so doing acted like a shameless hypocrite, who can't be trusted not to try to help the Cons win the election.
As for me, I look forward to taking on the cowardly smear mongers Singh and O'Toole, and going after the toxic Trudeau haters harder than I have ever done before.
And I'll be hoping for a Trudeau majority, as difficult as that might be in a country like this one.
Not only because I think he deserves it for leading Canada through the worst days days of a brutal pandemic, with dignity and class.
But also because I believe he is the only leader who can tackle the growing threat of climate change. And there is no greater challenge.
The bell has sounded at last.
Let the election begin...
No comments:
Post a Comment