The Ugly Con Games Of the NDP's Jagmeet Singh

He's a multi millionaire who likes to pose as a man of the people.
He's the creepy king of Tik Tok who is always claiming credit for the ideas of others.
He has shown over and over again that he doesn't understand how this country works.
And he's always smearing Justin Trudeau just like a Con.
But this is the absolute limit.
Now he's treating our new indigenous Governor General like his personal servant.
Demanding that she reject any request from Trudeau to dissolve Parliament.
Even though the Governor General has no choice but to accede to that kind of demand from a Prime Minister. Even though her refusal to do what he wants could cause her to be targeted by rabid right wingers.
And even though Trudeau has every right to try to end the way the opposition is obstructing his government.
“When Conservatives in the House used every procedural tactic to try and delay, to block, to slow things down, the NDP stood aside and watched,” Trudeau said.
“They could have stood with us to move forward faster on these important progressive pieces of legislation. They didn’t.”
Pieces of legislation stalled by the Tories, and cited by Trudeau, included bills that would ban the practice of conversion therapy and eliminate mandatory minimum penalties to address systemic racism in the justice system.
For which Jagmeet Singh and his good buddy Erin O'Toole can never be forgiven.
And as if that isn't bad enough, there is also the way Singh lies about everything:
Who's been fighting for you this pandemic? Not the Prime Minister.— NDP (@NDP) July 5, 2021
Justin Trudeau talks while Jagmeet Singh delivers. pic.twitter.com/PNGcwBSAzs
Suggesting that he is the real Prime Minister. What?
Or blaming Trudeau for issues that are the responsibility of Con premiers.
Which make him look like he's either too dumb to understand how this country works, or is just another vile toxic Trudeau hater.
As for his "famous" Tik Tok videos, they may make him look like a social media star for 12-year-olds.
But 12-year-olds can't vote, and as far as I'm concerned, those videos make him look more like Mr Magic Mushroom...
Bro, the leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, is VIBING SO HARD RN pic.twitter.com/vbO9D8237a— Crg (@craigmacdermott) October 6, 2020
2 comments:
Wow, mud slinging at everyone. Look forward to the the new commissioner into internet hate speech to pull your ass off that net.
Won’t that be ironic, silenced by the own party you support.
Hi anon….I’m a hatemonger? The Commissioner is going to close my humble blog down? Great. That would triple my readers overnight. Dream on Con. And please get a life….☠️
