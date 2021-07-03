Justin Trudeau's Stunning Demographic Advantage

In my last post I looked at the latest Ipsos poll, which like so many others is suggesting that Justin Trudeau's Liberals are heading for a massive majority in the next election.
But I didn't have time to break down that poll, to try to determine clear where all that support is coming from.
And now that I have, I am absolutely stunned.
Because while those numbers make it clear where the loser Erin O'Toole is taking his Bigot Party, what stands out for me are the demographic results.
Breaking down Ipsos’ results by demographics, we notice that the Liberals are leading among both men and women voters, as well as among all age groups. Among male voters, the Liberal Party leads the CPC by seven points (36 to 29 per cent). Among female voters, the Liberals take a 15-point lead over the NDP (40 to 25 per cent), with the CPC in third place two points behind the NDP (technically a statistical tie for a distant second place).
For while it's not surprising that female voters strongly support the Liberals...
Trudeau now has a lead among male voters.
And young Canadians...
This is a real stunner...
Among voters aged 55 years old and over, a demographic tranche with whom the CPC usually performs well, the Liberals hold a commanding 11-point lead over the Conservatives. Needless to remind readers that, should the CPC lose older voters by such a margin at ballot boxes this fall, the Liberals could potentially secure a decisive majority, one that would dwarf 2015 LPC victory.
For I have never seen young and old united in their determination to defeat the Cons. And it's now only too clear where O'Toole is taking the Bigot Party.
What all these numbers from various sources suggest is that the CPC brand remains far more popular than its own leader and that, in fact, O’Toole may be pulling his party downwards.
How desperate those Cons must be...
How desperate is the scummy Con media...
Who are now just a parody of themselves, and deserve the contempt of all decent Canadians.
For there are many reasons Justin Trudeau is so popular.
The masterful way he has led Canada through the pandemic and helped protect vulnerable Canadians.
The way he is leading this country to a greener future.
But it is his decency and his defence of our Canadian values that will almost certainly earn him the majority he needs.
And so richly deserves...
