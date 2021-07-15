Andrew Coyne and the Road To Ruin

The Con fluffer apparently hates Justin for something his father Pierre did; knocking up up Coyne's cousin Deborah, but never marrying her.
And he certainly never misses an opportunity to dump on our prime minister, or praise the Harper Party.
But something happened to him on the road to the election, somewhat similar to what happened to the Bible's Saul on the road to Damascus.
He suddenly seems to have realized who the Cons really are, and why they are going nowhere.
But rather than blaming the Con leadership, or the party's racism, misogyny, and vile homophobia, he blames its impending destruction on its temperament.
Beyond leadership or policy, the Conservative malaise seems even more to do with what I might call the party’s temperament: not just its image but its persona, the deeper qualities of disposition that are revealing of character. Something in the Conservative temperament has simply become repellent to a great many people.
While the Liberals, as the party of power and therefore of cabinet posts, have always been able to recruit individuals with a record of accomplishment in other fields, the Conservatives tend to get stuck with the lifers, people who have never done anything but partisan politics and are motivated by nothing so much as hatred of the Grits. Which may explain why the party’s leading lights so often look and sound like campus Conservatives.
For it is worth reading, even if it is fatally flawed:
Of course, I fully expect Coyne to return to polishing Con knobs, as soon as he recovers from that blinding flash of reason.
For his hatred for Trudeau is so great it he can only be fed by our scummy Con media.
But sooner or later that beggar bowl will run out, as the Cons slowly wither on the vine.
A new generation is taking over.
And it demands better...
2 comments:
I don't ever want to hear another garbage media outlet screeching about Trudeau's supposed "conflicts of interests" for as long as the Globe continues to employ angry cousin Andy. Not when a major manifestation of cons' perpetually aggrieved temperament involves playing "tough cop" towards Trudeau over amplified inside-baseball bullshit, while giving their actually corrupt Con buddies like Ford, Kenney and especially Harper a free pass. I'm so tired of seeing Deborah's miserable cousin on At Issue. Can't CBC find someone else?
Speaking of Trudeau-deranged columnists: Wornout was on Ryan Jespersen's podcast, stinking up the place and concern trolling over a photo of Trudeau laying a teddy bear at an Indigenous child's grave. Moe and O'Toole did the same thing but WK went into overdrive bitching about Trudeau "exploiting a tragedy with a photo-op". Yeah buddy, you worked for Andy Scheer who was accused of telling an Indigenous constituent in his own riding "I don't need your Indian votes to win" so don't start bitching that Trudeau doesn't care about reconciliation. You helped the Fraser Institute princess almost hand over the government to that guy and hurt her own people, so GTFO.
The media writ large needs to undergo some serious self-examination (or involuntary psychiatric commitment), to address their own role in fanning the flames of the "hatred towards the Grits" that Coyne mentions in his column. Starting with his scandal-mongering colleague Fife. One of those QMorons who showed up on the grounds of Rideau Cottage (not the sausage handler, a different one) posted on social that he wanted to "citizens' arrest" Trudeau for the SNC bullshit. That was Wornout and Fife's screenplay, with JWR as the weeping actress in the starring role. When will they all be held accountable for the stochastic shit they smear, before somebody gets hurt?
OT, we've been through this rumor mill already and gotten Rickrolled each time. But if true, this might be enough to take attention off whatever shit Dion, Barrett and the MSM decide to fling at Trudeau. 👀
https://www.hilltimes.com/2021/07/15/mccrimmon-not-expected-to-run-again-carney-could-succeed-her-as-next-liberal-candidate-in-kanata-carleton-say-liberal-sources/306985
