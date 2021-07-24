Erin O'Toole and the Return of Stephen Harper

In my last post I told you that Erin O'Toole was looking like death warmed over. Or the closest thing to a zombie since Andrew Scheer.
And who can blame him?
He has been accused of rewarding his friends with tax payer money.
Accused of letting SoCons in his creepy party recruit even more religious fanatics as new candidates, so they can turn the Cons into the Party of God.
And now many of his supporters are revolting.
And some are finally speaking out.Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is facing questions from within his own party over allowing his deputy chief of staff to help social conservative candidates secure party nominations.
A Harper-led Conservative Party would cut the Liberal advantage by two-thirds among decided voters, from a 14-point Liberal lead under current leader Erin O’Toole to a 5-point lead under Harper, according to a new poll for Maclean’s by Lyle’s firm Innovative Research Group.
Innovative found the Trudeau Liberals lead Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives by 14 points, 41 per cent to 27 per cent. The NDP under Jagmeet Singh is at 17 per cent. Those popular-vote shares would be consistent with a Liberal majority government, since it found Liberal support two points higher and Conservative support five points lower than in the 2015 election, which produced Justin Trudeau’s first majority government.
But then Innovative asked how respondents would vote if Harper came back to lead the Conservatives. In that scenario, Liberal support falls four points to 37 per cent, Conservative support increases five points to 32 per cent, and NDP support falls a hair to 16 per cent. A rout starts to look more like a race.
I find it hard to believe that Harper would come out of retirement after what Justin Trudeau did to him in 2015...
And Paul Wells, his faithful would be Boswell, has been wrong before.
But the stakes are so enormous, the party that Harper considers his own is in danger of tearing itself apart.
How it started. How it’s (still) going. pic.twitter.com/ITk9e01Y1l— Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) July 23, 2021
Know what that monster could still do to it.
And like me are prepared to defend it, by whatever means necessary.
So I have to believe that the Con zombie train has left the station.
And won't ever be coming back...
