Erin O'Toole And The Scandals That Will Destroy Him

Erin O'Toole knows that an election is coming, and he knows that he is going to lose.
So he is becoming more and more desperate, and trying to smear Justin Trudeau in any way he can.
But it's just not working, in fact it's backfiring.
Yesterday he was using that attack ad to try to accuse Trudeau of corruption.
But today that ad had disappeared, and for good reason.
Erin O’Toole’s office gave nearly $240,000 worth of taxpayer-funded contracts to Conservative insiders in his first six months on the job, Global News has learned, even while O’Toole and many of his MPs were hammering the Trudeau Liberals for sending taxpayer-funded contracts to Liberal-connected firms.
Because now it's O'Toole who stands accused of corruption AND gross hypocrisy.
But if that's totally disgusting, this is horrifying.
Erin O’Toole’s second-most senior staffer is personally involved with helping social conservative candidates secure party nominations, the Star has learned.
Four conservative sources told the Star that Steve Outhouse, a longtime Conservative operative and deputy chief of staff in O’Toole’s office, is moonlighting as a consultant on multiple nomination campaigns across the country.The majority of the nine candidates who have contracted Outhouse’s firm,Intercede Communication, come from the social conservative faction of the party.
Can you believe that?
As if the Cons didn't have enough ugly SoCons in their Bigot Party.
Cruel religious fanatics who would bless the torture of gay kids, and tell women what to do with their own bodies.
There are already so many of them, but still they want MORE.
And Erin O'Toole is too cowardly to try to stop them...
Even though his fatal weakness makes the Cons look like a dangerous far-right religious cult that's out of control.
And that along with the stench of corruption could cost them next election.
Although, to be fair, this latest poll suggests that most Canadians have already made up their minds.
And they can't get rid of the Cons soon enough.
Oh boy. Isn't life great?
The polls couldn't be better...
The Cons have started fighting themselves.
Conservatives reading the latest poll numbers: pic.twitter.com/UTnvmrZnIH— Max Fawcett 🇵🇸 (@maxfawcett) July 23, 2021
The toxic Trudeau haters are squealing like pigs.
And the cowardly Captain Outhouse is finally fading to black...
Got to love PSAC. Hehehe.
