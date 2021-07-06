How Justin Trudeau Forced The Globe To Eat Crow

When I woke up yesterday morning and stared out of the window, for a moment it looked like the pandemic nightmare was finally over.
The bay had become alive, even the big boats were out racing each other, and the waterfront patios were full of happy people.
And all I could think of was thank you heroic health workers, thank you Team Canada, and thank you Justin Trudeau, for giving us our lives back.
As for Trudeau, who got his second AZ jab the other day, he must be enjoying the discomfort of the Cons, who tried to play politics with a pandemic, only to fail so miserably.
Like the ghastly Con health critic Michelle Rempel...
Who disgraced herself over and over again.
Just like her loser leader...
And the useless leader of the NDP...
Who's been fighting for you this pandemic? Not the Prime Minister.— NDP (@NDP) July 5, 2021
Justin Trudeau talks while Jagmeet Singh delivers. pic.twitter.com/PNGcwBSAzs
Who is still trying to claim the credit for everything Trudeau does, and should have a laugh track accompany his every pronouncement.
But as satisfying as all that must be for a man who has had to endure so much vicious nonsense from the Cons, I wouldn't be surprised if Trudeau's greatest satisfaction was seeing the Globe that ran this outrageous statement on its front page...
Forced to eat crow.
Last fall, before COVID-19 vaccines were on the market, one senior Liberal adviser described the government’s procurement strategy as putting a bet on every square. Months later, it seemed like it had still been a losing wager.
Now, the vaccine buy is a success.
By vaccination rate, the number of doses per 100 people, Canada has just matched the United States, where vaccine hesitancy has slowed the pace of inoculation. It is ahead of Europe – ahead of France, ahead of Germany. It is far ahead of Australia or Japan.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, eyeing an election this fall, can boast about it.
Of course the Globe didn't really eat crow, nor did it have the decency to apologize.
But it was forced to admit that the vaccine procurement was a huge success, and so was the CERB program.
The Canada Emergency Response Benefit, scrambled out in early April, 2020, was expensive, untargeted and lacked rigorous controls. But the program rushed money into millions of individuals’ bank accounts as they lost incomes.
There will be a debt hangover. But in politics, it’s hard to beat the idea that you saved the livelihoods of millions.
The CERB program that Erin O'Toole would have scrapped, because he wanted Team Canada to fail.
Has instead left O'Toole looking like a failure.
And according to the latest Abacus poll, heading for disaster...
While as I have been predicting for weeks, has Justin Trudeau on track for what could be his biggest election victory ever...
Can you hear the toxic Trudeau haters screaming in pain?
Isn't life wonderful?
Isn't summer great?
1 comment:
Settled knowledge used to be that any rise in NDP came from liberal voters. Now it seems that the reformatories are bleeding support to the socialist hordes. How embarrassing.
Even tories hate the racist, sexist homophobes that elected the dullest tool in the box. Represented by Genius, Rumpled wineskin, Peter peckerhead, Sheer nonsense et al who can blame them. Run away, run away fast.
Post a Comment