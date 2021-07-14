Justin Trudeau And The Election Guessing Game

I have to give Justin Trudeau a lot of credit, because he sure knows how to campaign, even before he calls the next election.
For not only is his new childcare agreement what many Canadians needed and wanted, as they recover from a brutal pandemic.
It's also a fatal trap for Erin O'Toole and his ugly Cons.
For they hate the idea of childcare, and that can only make O'Toole and his Cons even more more unpopular, and is already making them lie like thieves.
The Conservatives, meanwhile, put out an extremely bizarre “backgrounder” yesterday to claim that the Liberals never meet their promises on childcare, and it was both strange and dishonest. Strange in that this is the kind of thing you’d expect to have an NDP header on it and not a Conservative one, but dishonest because they killed the god damned system that was in place in 2006.
They vehemently opposed childcare, and still do, so for them to try and say the Liberals haven’t kept their promises when they actively worked against them and killed the programme that was created is just galling.
Which is sure to make Justin Trudeau even more popular.
If that's possible.
But of course all that means is that our shabby media now have a new guessing game: when will Trudeau call the election?
Tasha Kheiriddin says August would be the best month if Trudeau wants a majority.
Given the complications of COVID, Trudeau would be better to start the campaign while the going is good, both in terms of mood and ability to connect with voters at low risk. Outdoor events will be possible throughout the summer; once October hits, colder weather will be sending people back inside, which will restrict the size and nature of gatherings. The last thing any party wants is for its rally to morph into a super-spreader event, something that would be minimized by gathering in outdoor spaces.
While David Akin believes that because of a possible election in Nova Scotia which could be called as early as Sunday, and held on August 17, Trudeau might have to wait until late September.
Let’s assume Trudeau will call the general election at his first available opportunity after Aug. 17. The rules for the federal campaign are, first, the vote will be held on a Monday and, second, the campaign must be a minimum of 36 days long.
So that implies the earliest there would be a federal election would be Sept. 27, with the federal writ drop somewhere between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22.
As for me, I would prefer a date close to fall than summer, for obvious reasons...
But as for the election result, I don’t think it really matters what day we get to vote.
Not with numbers like these:
Justin Trudeau is just too popular NOT to get a majority.
So whenever he decides to go I'm ready.
As it was in the beginning so shall it be again...
First we enjoy the summer.
Then we crush the Cons.
Then we party for four years...
