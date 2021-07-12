Justin Trudeau and the Countdown to the Election

It was great to get back to Canada, and see Justin Trudeau having a White Spot lunch with his NDP friend John Horgan.
And looking so good on the eve of an almost certain late summer or early fall election.
While Erin O'Toole and his grubby Cons are looking like death warmed up.
But then who can blame poor old O’Toole?
That photo was taken at a newser in Calgary last week, that only TWO reporters bothered to attend.
And who can blame THEM?
When the latest polls have the Trudeau Liberals on the knife edge of a majority.
And O'Toole has never looked more like a loser...
Or sounded more desperate.
But if that's pathetic, this is unbelievable.
John Ivison, sounding like a cross between Churchill and a Con cheerleader, straining to make us believe that the loser O'Toole could be a winner.
Three recent opinion surveys put the governing party between 12 and 14 points ahead.
But the sense I am left with is that this is not a party in panic mode. Rather, it is one that believes it can give Justin Trudeau a bloody nose if he calls an election for which there is little justification, other than favourable polling numbers.
But sadly for him, not quite making it.
A gloom has set in with some Conservative operatives, particularly in Ontario, who think things are going to get worse and the party might lose 40 seats in a fall election.
Just like his fellow Con fluffer Andrew Coyne, who has also been trying to pump up O'Toole's sagging balloon by claiming that Trudeau's high polling numbers could be dangerous...for the LIBERALS.
Only to also be forced to deal with reality:
If the latest polls were to be reflected in the results on election night, the Tories would turn in the worst showing for a united Conservative party since – well, possibly ever.
Leaving both Ivison and Coyne looking like Con stooges fiddling away on a sinking ship.
The situation would be hilarious, just another ghastly Con clown show, if it wasn't so dangerous.
For it shows how far the Cons, with their bought media and foreign advisers, are prepared to go to distort reality. And it should be a warning of what they might do during an election campaign.
For they are now so desperate that there are stories going around that have O'Toole stepping down, to allow Stephen Harper to become the Con's interim leader.
I find that hard to believe, Harper was always more of a coward than a glutton for punishment.
But the stakes are enormous, the Cons are still the Cult of Harper, and some of them believe that they could be reduced to the status of a third party, so anything is possible.
But one thing is for sure.
Justin Trudeau has the wind in his sails, so I think David Coletto is right...
It does seem like the perfect time to call an election.
It's time to put Erin O'Toole out of his misery.
Time to end that wretched farce.
And bury the Harper Party once and for all...
4 comments:
Erin O'Toole is campaigning in Alberta and Justin Trudeau was doing the same thing last week.
That is the only thing we need to see at this point to discern the current state of affairs in Canadian federal politics.
Politics being what it is things can change but right now I believe the Conservatives have cause to be concerned.
Hey Simon you may wish to look into news on CONservative group called "The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms"
Run by John Carpay, a long time friend of Alberta's buffoonish Premier, Cowboy Kenney.
https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/manitoba-chief-justice-says-private-investigator-hired-in-attempt-to-catch-him-breaking-covid-19-protocols-1.5505939
BX
Related to my earlier post. Here is a link for anyone interested in following up on Jason's boy John Carpay:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/john-carpay-jason-kenney-praise-1.4902378
BX
Hey Simon, since today's fuddle-duddle fracas on the Hill involved the subject of "databases," what's going on with your blog template? The header graphic is massive and eats up half the page, and the pictures are all distorted. And yours isn't even a custom template, it's one of Google's own, so I'm wondering what's up?
I use Blogger too, but have found it lacking. I've dabbled with WordPress in the past, but found it too complicated. Do you think you'll stick with Blogger and see if there's something you can fix on the back-end, or go with another platform? What do you think of Tumblr? Although I guess anything's better than Rumble, Gab, or Tankie Tik Tok...
