Justin Trudeau and the Con Covidiots

Justin Trudeau couldn't hide how happy and proud he was. And he had every right to feel that way.
Many months ago, during the darkest days of the Covid pandemic, he promised that Canada would have enough vaccines for all Canadians by the end of September.
The Cons, the Con media, and other toxic Trudeau haters heaped scorn on that promise.
But yesterday Trudeau made them all look like idiots.
Canada now has enough COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinate all eligible Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday during a stop in New Brunswick.
“Back in the winter, I made a promise that we would have enough vaccines for all eligible Canadians by the end of September,” he said.
“So not only have we kept that promise, but we’ve done it two months ahead of schedule.”
It's a stunning achievement, and it should make all Canadians proud...
But sadly, there are still some ghastly so-called covidiots who are actively resisting the vaccination campaigns.
Like these losers who paraded through my neighbourhood the other day in the pouring rain...
Chanting "Freedom" "Freedom" "No More Lockouts" and waving signs like this one...
If it wasn't raining, and there weren't a lot of police officers around, I might have let those covidiots know EXACTLY how I felt about their criminal behaviour.
And how I wish this could happen to them...
Instead of them helping to kill the innocent and the vulnerable.
But just seeing them close up convinced me that unless we use vaccine passports to control those covidiots the pandemic could go on forever.
So I agree with the Globe and Mail's André Picard, the time for debating Covid-19 passports is over.
In public health, there is an age-old debate about using persuasion or coercion to get the public to embrace measures such as vaccination.
In general, the preference is patient persuasion. But sometimes, when the carrots don’t work, you need to bring out the sticks, or at least the roadblocks.
People are, and should be, free to refuse COVID-19 vaccination. But that does not mean there will not be consequences for the choice.It's depressing to have to coerce people into doing the right thing to protect the lives of the sick and the vulnerable.
So when the election campaign begins, we will be able to remind Canadians who stood up for them.
Getting vaccinated is the way we’ll get through this pandemic – and with enough doses for everyone who’s eligible, there are no more excuses to not get your shot. So if you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, now’s the time. pic.twitter.com/WX1dUfhCRG— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 28, 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment