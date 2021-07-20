The Gay Hockey Player And The Ugly Homophobes

His name is Luke Prokop. He is 19-years old.
He has spend the last four years playing as a defenceman for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.
He is under contract with the NHL's Nashville Predators.
And he has just made NHL history.
It shouldn't be such a big deal. He shouldn't have had to be the first one. He shouldn't have had to be so brave.
Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop has come out as gay, becoming the first active player under contract to an NHL team to do so.
Until Prokop's announcement Monday, no other player signed to an NHL team — active or retired— had come out in the history of the professional league.
But he is the first one, it is a big deal, and he does have to be brave, because according to a new study the Canadian sporting scene reeks of homophobia.
The study found that about 48 per cent of Canadian youth who come out to teammates reported being the target of homophobic behaviour, including bullying, assaults and slurs — and it was more prevalent among Canadian youth than Americans (45 per cent).
"Canadian sport has three official languages: French, English and homophobic language."
It's a sickening situation, made worse by the murderous indifference of so many Canadians.
Which helps explain why the Cons have been allowed to get away with opposing a ban on so-called conversion therapy...
I will never understand the religious bestiality of those SoCons, who would condemn people for who they are, or who they love.
But it's not just them. Homophobia is a disease you can find anywhere in Canada, even at a site like Progressive Bloggers.
For I will never forget the day the Canadian actress Ellen Page came out at a conference to help bullied gay youth.
“I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”
It was a moving moment, and the blogger at Politics And Its Discontents wrote a post about it, only to have his bosom buddy The Disaffected Lib jump up and down in a foamy rage.
Suggesting that Page's coming out was an "ostentatious display of sexuality." Demanding that the media should have ignored it. And that gay people who were silenced for so long, should be silenced again.
I was disgusted. I'd never seen anything so diseased coming from someone who claimed he was a "progressive."
But it did help me understand why he is such a toxic Trudeau hater...
That grotesque excerpt from his blog did help explain his creepy obsession with Trudeau...
As well as his weird pining for the Harper regime.
Can you believe that? Trudeau is Harper? Isn't that pathetic? And those two senile clowns call themselves progressives?
But then to be fair, so many toxic Trudeau haters are even crazier than they are...
Wandering around with their ARREST TRUDEAU signs.
Or picketing LGBT events so they can get close to the people they hate/love so much.
Shudder.
But the good news is that the anti-gay bigots are losing their ugly holy war, and are well on their way to the place where they belong.
In the garbage can of history.
FYI: their name is now Elliott Page, as they came out as FtM transgender last year. Good on Prokop for being the latest to fight against bullying in sports, like Naomi Osaka is battling mental health stigma in the Olympics and tennis, and throughout athletic competition. As horrific as the racism was against the Black players on the England soccer team, it was encouraging to see a more forceful backlash against it. A player just came out as gay in the NFL too, which is incredibly difficult to do. I hope he doesn't get Kaepernick'ed because of it. Slowly but surely, we're getting there.
I'm also especially glad to find Carey Price speaking up to call on Canada to commit more fully to Reconciliation. I hope he doesn't depart the Habs for the ridiculously-named Seattle Kraken. But apparently he got along well with Subban, and that there was racism among the fan base which prompted him to leave too? That sucks 😒
As the old saying goes, change is gonna come. Anyone who says sports isn't and shouldn't be political either hasn't been paying attention, or (more likely) prefers people of marginalized identities to just "shut up and dribble" (hit/throw a ball, shoot a puck) as Pox News and their inbred northern cousins in the CPC would have it. And apparently some deranged "brogressives" who are no better than Cons.
Now that Pride has come to that most Canadian sport on the ice, Cons voting to uphold anti-LGBT bigotry makes them more anti-Canadian than ever. Same with that RWNJ hate preacher and some trash website that harassed Janis Irwin, with their "free speech" that Cons are so quick to defend. I hope moths eat their blue sweaters while they're wearing them, and that every bigot regardless of self-declared political stripe gets tossed like a moth-eaten hockey sweater into the dustbin of history.
Thanks, Jackie, for beating me to the punch on Elliot Page. Life is about to get a lot harder for them, but tons and tons of strength.
Simon, since we are on topic, I would like to congrats my dear friends A. and N. on their recent wedding in Ohio. They have been together for 10 years, but it has not been without discrimination even in Smalltown U.S.A.. A. could not go to her prom with a girlfriend, and that was in the 90s...not so long ago.
And today, even here in Canada, mainstream media pounds the drum of transphobia and even misogyny and homophobia.
Which is why it is imperative that the CPC and those espousing these views be sent to the dustbin of history, FOREVER.
YOU'RE HERE, YOU'RE QUEER, GET USED TO THEM, EVERYONE!
