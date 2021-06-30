Erin O'Toole and the Big Smoke That Will Destroy Him

It wasn't a pretty sight, yet another Erin O'Toole photo-op. This one featuring him jogging with his latest divisive slogan plastered over his jiggling man boobs.
The idea is to make him look physically fit, and ready to take on Justin Trudeau in the upcoming election.
But the question has to be how much gas has he got left?
And who is he running from?
Is he running from Pierre Poilievre who seems to be suggesting that Stephen Harper, or himself, would make a better leader than O'Toole?
Is he running from other members of his Con caucus who might not want his job, but do want him gone?
For they may be a scummy bunch of political thugs and religious fanatics, but who can blame them?
For it has Trudeau majority written all over it.
And with a killer heat wave incinerating parts of Western Canada.
Police in Metro Vancouver say they've responded to more than 100 sudden deaths since an extreme heat wave took hold in the province, and the danger is expected to continue in the face of unrelenting heat still in the forecast over the next several days.
Those Con numbers are probably going to get even worse, if that's possible.
For O'Toole's sham climate plan is nothing but a joke...
As you might expect from a party where most of its supporters believe that climate change isn't real.
While Justin Trudeau's climate plan has been widely praised.
He's still working on improving it.
And climate change will almost certainly be the issue that finally finishes off O'Toole and his Bigot Party.
But how do I know that an election will come in time to take advantage of all that brutal hot weather?
Well, July and August are usually Canada's hottest months.
And Justin Trudeau has cut his hair and shaved his beard, so he can stay cool as he campaigns from coast to coast to coast.
And so he looks good when he wins that new and massive majority.
While the ugly old loser Erin O'Toole stews in his sweaty juices...
He thought he could get away with ignoring climate change, but he couldn't.
He forgot about the Big Smoke, and now it's too late.
Burn baby burn...
I can't believe the old tool is actually two years younger than PMJT. Justin looks about thirty without the scruff. Paul Rudd could play him in a movie. He's literally shaved two decades off his face. A sure sign of light at the end of the tunnel. "Because It's 2015."
Tool Man therefore fits perfectly for a party whose policies and attitudes come from the '50s. 1850s that is. Pigeon, meanwhile, he just looks like an overgrown brat. He's Ben Shapiro trying on his grandfather's suit. Harry Potter crossed with Draco Malfoy. And that insufferable whining helium voice to boot. The atomic wedgie party.
Harper just looks like entropy embalmed in pancake makeup to cover up the rot of evil in his soul. Looks like Skippy wants to play daddy's favorite Sith apprentice for the next run at "leadership" if you can call it that. With no climate plan, no sign of exiling the religious extremists, and no policy platform besides "Trudeau bad," the Cons can go ahead and burn themselves for all anyone cares.
Sunny ways are here again.
