The London Horror and the Con Hate Machine

It was an incredibly moving vigil, as thousands turned out to honour that murdered Muslim family in London, Ontario.
They came together to vow that they would not let hate win.
But nothing could soften the blow of that bestial terrorist act.
And nothing could excuse the murderous hypocrisy of the Cons.
blame.
Authorities are still deciding how to characterize the attack in London, Ont., earlier this week that killed four members of the same Muslim family. But for thousands of other Muslim Canadians, there’s only one word that comes to mind: terrorism. And while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that “Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities,” the unfortunate reality is that there are many communities in Canada where anti-Muslim bigotry is already firmly rooted.
Stephen Harper started the fires with his monstrous "barbaric cultural practices" campaign.
Those fires are still burning.
And not even mass murder could tame the bestial hatred of the Cons.
When the federal government tabled a motion to condemn Islamophobia in 2017 in the wake of the horrific Quebec City mosque shooting that killed six people and injured 19 others, all but one participant in the Conservative leadership race (Michael Chong) at the time voted against it.
Future leaders Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole openly criticized the motion, while former ministers Kellie Leitch and Chris Alexander appeared at a rally organized by Rebel Media and described by the Toronto Star’s Susan Delacourt as a “hateful free-for-all against ‘political correctness.’”
And they are still counting on our shabby Con media to keep those fires burning...
On Tuesday, for example, the National Post published an op-ed from Rex Murphy on the apparent problem of anti-white racism, which is a perfect example of where his priorities really lie. He’s hardly alone there, either. As Haroon Siddiqui noted in a 2016 speech to the Aga Khan Foundation, “hardly a week goes by without these publications finding something or other wrong with Muslims and Islam. These publications are forever looking for terrorists under every Canadian minaret.”
And feed their bloodthirsty base.
The fruits of this poisonous tree were on full display in the Twitter replies and Facebook comments of high-profile Conservatives this week, where their carefully crafted statements preaching tolerance and understanding in the wake of the London massacre were greeted with a torrent of anti-Muslim bigotry and whataboutism.
It's absolutely horrifying what the filthy Cons have done to this country.
Thank goodness we have a real leader who can reach out to ALL Canadians.
And is promising to do more to fight the hatred that kills.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denounced the vehicle attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., as an “act of evil.”“Islamophobia is real,” Trudeau said. “Racism is real. You should not have to face that hate in your communities, in your country. “We can and we will act. We can and we will choose a better way.”
In the past few weeks, the Cons have been exposed as the party that would criminalize abortion, the party of homophobes who are trying to prevent the Liberals from banning the torture of young gay people.
Now all Canadians can see to what murderous place they would take this country.
And why in the name of human decency.
The Cons must never be allowed to govern our Canada again...
