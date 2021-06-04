Erin O'Toole's Fake and Fraudulent Attempted Makeover

As you may know Erin O'Toole has hired Boris Johnson's campaign team, the ones who made Johnson look like a nice guy, and won him a bloody majority.
And O'Toole is hoping they can do the same for him and his ugly Cons.
But sadly for him it's just not working out.
Not when his promise not to reopen the abortion debate has already been shown to be nothing but
hot foul air.
And don't be distracted by the “sex-selective” part because it could be used by a Con regime to criminalize ALL abortions.
And if that isn't bad enough, then there's this obscene charade.
It's Pride month. Now's a time to celebrate everyone in the LGBTQ2 community & remember the history that got us here. We've come a long way, but there's still work to do. You have my commitment to be there with you, standing up against homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/jg0dqbEXyf— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) June 1, 2021
From the leader of a party that reeks of homophobia, and whose many religious bigots are presently engaged in a murderous attempt to prevent the banning of conversion therapy.One of Erin O’Toole’s Conservative MPs presented a petition opposing proposed legislation outlawing anti-LGBTQ “conversion therapy” initiated by a far-right pastor who has called on Christians to “disobey the government” if the bill becomes law.
Can you believe those smarmy bigot Cons?
What does filibustering look like?— Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 (@MarkGerretsen) June 4, 2021
Today we were supposed to debate a ban on conversion therapy. This is how Conservatives talked nonstop to prevent it from happening. Watch the pros, @PierrePoilievre and @GarnettGenuis in action. #cndpoli pic.twitter.com/TQslMlp9BO
2 comments:
That filibustering was a major letdown. I thought they'd read at least try to hit the "cancel culture" highhat by reading "banned" Dr Seuss books into the record. Those Con fratboiz are culture wars junior varsity.
The tool is suffering from a bad case of one step forward then being dragged two steps back by his band of misogynist, bigoted homophobes. Whether he's sincere(which I highly doubt) about his stances is a moot point when the majority of his MPs are living in the dark ages. Given that, I applaud his caucus for showing us Canadians who they truly are. The sum of their parts equals nothing in their hearts. Callous and cruel, being led by a tool.
JD
