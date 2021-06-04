Friday, June 04, 2021

Erin O'Toole's Fake and Fraudulent Attempted Makeover

As you may know Erin O'Toole has hired Boris Johnson's campaign team, the ones who made Johnson look like a nice guy, and won him a bloody majority.

And O'Toole is hoping they can do the same for him and his ugly Cons.

But sadly for him it's just not working out.

Not when his promise not to reopen the abortion debate has already been shown to be nothing but hot foul air.

A majority of the federal Conservative caucus backed a bill banning “sex-selective abortion” — legislation some see as a step toward limiting access to abortion in Canada — despite leader Erin O’Toole’s avowed pro-choice position. 

Almost 70 per cent of the Conservative caucus voted in favour of Bill C-233, a private member’s bill put forward by Saskatchewan MP Cathay Wagantall, Wednesday afternoon.

And don't be distracted by the “sex-selective” part because it could be used by a Con regime to criminalize ALL abortions.

And if that isn't bad enough, then there's this obscene charade.

From the leader of a party that reeks of homophobia, and whose many religious bigots are presently engaged in a murderous attempt to prevent the banning of conversion therapy.

One of Erin O’Toole’s Conservative MPs presented a petition opposing proposed legislation outlawing anti-LGBTQ “conversion therapy” initiated by a far-right pastor who has called on Christians to “disobey the government” if the bill becomes law. 

 Bill C-6 would make it a criminal offence to coerce minors into conversion therapy programs that seek to “change an individual’s sexual orientation to heterosexual, to repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behaviours, or to change an individual’s gender identity to match the sex they were assigned at birth.”

Conversion therapy is nothing less than the torture of gay kids.


It's a a cruel abomination if ever there was one, one that has driven many young gay people to kill themselves.

But despite that Pierre Poilievre and other bestial Cons were still trying to filibuster the bill this morning to prevent it from passing.
Can you believe those smarmy bigot Cons?

And who can forget this genocidal message one of those fighting conversion therapy recently had for LGBT Canadians?


Which was so disgusting it could have been written by one of her fellow religious fanatics Andrew Scheer...


Who made his hatred for LGBT Canadians only too obvious during his time as Con leader, and continues working to deny them their human rights.

But still O'Toole would have us believe that his party has changed, and is just as progressive on gay issues as the Trudeau Liberals.

Good luck with that one...


No prime minister in Canadian history has supported the rights of LGBT Canadians as has Justin Trudeau.

And when the next election arrives most of them, along with other decent Canadians, will help him win another majority.

Happy Pride Month everybody !!!
Anonymous said...

That filibustering was a major letdown. I thought they'd read at least try to hit the "cancel culture" highhat by reading "banned" Dr Seuss books into the record. Those Con fratboiz are culture wars junior varsity.

10:11 PM
Anonymous said...

The tool is suffering from a bad case of one step forward then being dragged two steps back by his band of misogynist, bigoted homophobes. Whether he's sincere(which I highly doubt) about his stances is a moot point when the majority of his MPs are living in the dark ages. Given that, I applaud his caucus for showing us Canadians who they truly are. The sum of their parts equals nothing in their hearts. Callous and cruel, being led by a tool.
JD

10:28 PM

