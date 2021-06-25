Can Erin O'Toole and his Bigot Party Look More Like Losers?

Erin O'Toole looked a little subdued yesterday. He just wasn't his usual Trudeau bashing self.
But then who can blame him?
After more than half of his Bigot Party caucus voted to keep on torturing gay kids.
So his desperate attempts to fool Canadians into believing that him and his party are now gay-friendly have never looked more fraudulent or pathetic.
So these latest poll numbers are the last thing he needs.
For they are so bad, one wonders how long he can hang on, or look more like a loser.
Even the creepy loser Andrew Scheer was more popular than O'Toole is now, before the last election.
But while the numbers are impressive they shouldn't be too surprising.
So Justin Trudeau is only reaping his just reward.
“The Liberals have opened up their largest lead over the Conservatives in three months built on a higher approval rating for the government overall, improving impressions about its handling of the pandemic, and worsening impressions of Mr. O’Toole and the Conservatives. If an election does come this summer, the Liberals are in a much stronger position than they were prior to the start of the 2019 campaign.”
While Con support is tanking, Jagmeet Singh and his NDP are going nowhere. Again.
And Erin O'Toole has nobody but himself to blame...
For he has run the most negative and dishonest campaign in modern Canadian history. He has played cheap political games in the middle of a deadly pandemic.
His Bigot Party has been exposed as a foul collection of religious fanatics, racists, misogynists and vile homophobes.
And whenever the election finally arrives him and his Cons are going to pay for it.
While Justin Trudeau could be heading for a historic victory.
And is now preparing to lead us out of the storm and into calmer waters.
On a journey that could last until at least 2025.
Down with the Bigot Party.
Massive majority here we come.
Have a great weekend everybody !!!
No comments:
Post a Comment