Are The Cons Trying To Provoke An Election?

He left Canada on an official government plane the other day to attend the G7 and NATO summits.
Today he is meeting with the G7 leaders and dealing with all kinds of big world issues.
But soon he may be boarding another kind of plane to campaign across our country.
Because an election is almost certainly coming.
With just 10 scheduled sitting days left in the House of Commons before MPs take a two-month summer break from passing bills and debating in Parliament, the minority Liberals are feeling the pressure to move key legislation and are calling out the Conservatives for trying to stall proceedings.
And with good reason.
The Cons are obstructing the working of Parliament and trying to block bills from passing before the session runs out.
Those bills include:
Bill C-6, which is intended to prevent the torture of gay kids, but has been under attack from some of the many scummy religious fanatics in O'Toole's caucus.
Then there is Bill C-30 which is intended to stimulate the post pandemic recovery, support Canadians who still need help, and place the first down payment on a new and badly national needed child-care program.
And lastly, but definitely not leastly, there is Bill C-12, which is Canada's best attempt so far to fight climate change, and which the Cons are trying to kill to pleasure Big Oil, and save their pathetic leader from embarrassment.
And who can blame them eh? This is embarrassing.
And so is this...
For it shows that even Green supporters understand that only the Liberals are serious about saving the country AND the planet.
There is of course the pandemic to consider. But with these numbers soaring...
And with more and more Canadians feeling happy about all those vaccines, or just grateful to still be alive.
Sooner or later these numbers should also takeoff.
Especially when Canadians see for themselves how O'Toole's ugly bigot party has been making a mockery out of our democracy.
Conservatives filibuster again to prevent laws - like banning conversion therapy - from being voted on.— Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 (@MarkGerretsen) June 11, 2021
Last week it was @PierrePoilievre and @GarnettGenuis. This week @MikeBarrettON talked about train robberies and 200 year old grocery clerks for almost 2 hours! 🤯#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4bzwYBGP1a
For it couldn't be uglier, and is more RepubliCon than Canadian.
Which makes sense, for as Lawrence Martin points out, many of the Cons ARE more American than Canadian.
Some polls suggest as many as 40 per cent of Canadian conservatives are supportive of Trumpism.
And unless O'Toole panders to them, he won't be Con leader for long.
In Canada, the forces on the far right, as opposed to traditional conservatives, are vocal and ruthless and determined like they are south of the border. They’re not going away, there or here. Blunting their destructive impact will be a tall order.
He sold his soul to the SoCon Devils
Now it's time to pay the piper.
We've already got enough ammunition to blow them all out of the water...
So if those RepubliCons want an election.
I say bring it on...
