Parliament's Last Days and the Horror of the Cons

I decided to take my summer holidays earlier than usual this year, in case the Cons force Justin Trudeau's Liberals to call an election, just to keep his government running.
And it turned out to be a brilliant decision.
For luckily Summer also arrived early. The harbour filled up with boats, including my own. And I can't remember the last time I had so much fun, or laughed so much, after all those deathly Covid months.
But as for that early election, all I can say is that the deathly Cons are playing with fire.
For this is outrageous.
Opposition parties voted Thursday to declare the Liberal government in contempt of Parliament for refusing to provide unredacted documents to the House of Commons that could explain the firing of two scientists from Canada’s top infectious disease lab in Winnipeg, amid concerns over their ties with Chinese military research.
The motion adopted by the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP censures the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) for failing to produce the requested records. It also orders PHAC President Iain Stewart to appear before the Commons on Monday to be admonished and to produce the confidential documents.
Can you believe it? The Cons and their shabby NDP and Bloc stooges are threatening to drag the distinguished Iain Stewart before some kind of medieval or totalitarian bar.
He will be required to stand at the “bar,” a brass rod extending across the floor of the House of Commons, to be admonished. The last time an MP was summoned before the bar was 2002, and the last time a private citizen was called before it was 1913, according to the House of Commons’ website.
So that political thugs, like Pierre Poilievre can bully, insult, and try to humiliate Stewart, as well as try to force him to break his oath of secrecy, and compromise our national security.
While Outhouse O'Toole tries to turn a personnel problem at the lab in Winnipeg into yet another fake scandal to try to smear Justin Trudeau, fuel wild Trump-like conspiracy theories, and whip up hatred against Chinese Canadians,
Just like they did with Muslim Canadians in 2015...
And for the same crass political purposes.
Even though anti-Asian bigotry is a growing problem in Canada.
There has been a disturbing surge of anti-Asian hate, including physical assaults against children and elderly people being spat on, according to a first-of-its-kind report that breaks down the specific types of attacks that have occurred during the pandemic.
And as if that isn't horrifying enough, the Cons are obstructing the business of Parliament, and are threatening to let time run out on some important bills.
With time running short, the government has prioritized the passage of four bills: C-30, which would implement measures from the spring budget; C-6, which would ban conversion therapy; C-12, the government's climate accountability legislation; and C-10, which would apply Canadian broadcasting regulations to some of the major online content hubs.
Bills designed to help suffering Canadians, recharge the war on climate change, boost Canadian artists and creators, and prevent gay kids from being tortured by kooky religious fanatics.
It's absolutely disgusting, and while I don't expect anything from the Cons, Jagmeet Singh and his DipperCons can NEVER call themselves progressives again.
But the good news is that Iain Stewart says he has no intention of breaking his secrecy oath.
The head of the Public Health Agency of Canada is showing no sign he'll release unredacted documents about the firing of two scientists at Canada's highest security laboratory - despite the prospect of being publicly shamed in the House of Commons for his refusal to turn them over.
So if he so chooses, Justin Trudeau could impale the Cons and their shabby stooges on their own petard.
Mr. Trudeau could say he won’t provide the unredacted documents, leaving the opposition parties with only one option: force an election through a no-confidence motion.
Force them to bring down the government and look like saboteurs, or back down and look like poseurs and/or cowards.
They say O'Toole isn't afraid of an early election.
The Conservatives don't seem worried about giving the prime minister an excuse to ask the governor general for an election. Or perhaps they've decided the prime minister is going to go regardless, so they might as well make things as difficult as possible in the interim.
But I bet he'll change his mind after he checks out the latest polls...
For none of them are good for him.
And this one is disastrous...
So I think it's safe to say that O'Toole is going to chicken out, and there won't be a summer election.
And that whenever an election is held, Justin Trudeau will emerge victorious.
Which is good enough for me. Summer is here at last.
And I'm celebrating already....
