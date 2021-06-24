The Day The Cons Officially Became The Bigot Party

When Erin O'Toole set out to try to convince Canadians into believing that his Cons were now a more "moderate" party, he knew that he first had to make them believe that he was not as anti-gay as Andrew Scheer.
The creepy religious fanatic whose hatred for LGBT Canadians was so great he once compared them to dogs.
So O'Toole, and his team of foreign advisors, began by trying to fool them into believing that he was their friend, with ads like this one.
It's Pride month. Now's a time to celebrate everyone in the LGBTQ2 community & remember the history that got us here. We've come a long way, but there's still work to do. You have my commitment to be there with you, standing up against homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/jg0dqbEXyf— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) June 1, 2021
But sadly for O'Toole the campaign was not only fraudulent and cringeworthy, it came to a sudden end earlier this week when 62 members of his caucus voted against a ban on conversion therapy.
Can you believe it?
More than half of O'Toole's caucus voted NOT to ban conversion therapy, even though it's nothing less than the torture of gay kids, and DOUBLES the chance that they will commit suicide.
And this at a time when Statistics Canada is reporting that hate crimes against gay people are rising all over the country.
With people being assaulted.
And pride flags being stolen and burned.
I am LIVID right now. This just happened at my house. Someone came and tore down our Pride flag. No one touched it for a year when it was a Canada flag but now that it’s for pride this happens. THIS IS WHY WE NEED PRIDE MONTH. Police have been called but please share #yeg #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/mBuiLc8hd1— Breanna Karstens-Smith (@Breanna_KS) June 11, 2021
You know, I'll ever understand the monstrous evil of homophobia even though I've been fighting it from the age of fourteen.
Or ever understand why the very sight of the beautiful rainbow flag drives some people crazy.
Like this disgusting old bigot in Saskatoon making a spectacle out of himself.
Homophobic cowboy in Canada loses his shit over a Pride crosswalk pic.twitter.com/dhK7N6hOg6— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 11, 2021
For no sane reason.
But the good news is that the Cons will from now on be known as the Bigot Party.
Their bigotry will cost them big time, by ruining O'Toole's plans to fool Canadians into believing that the Cons are now a "moderate" party.
And the best news of all is, that despite all that hatred young LGBT people are still here.
Still fighting for their rights.
And in this Pride Month they are still marching on to victory...
