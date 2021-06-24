Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Day The Cons Officially Became The Bigot Party

When Erin O'Toole set out to try to convince Canadians into believing that his Cons were now a more "moderate" party, he knew that he first had to make them believe that he was not as anti-gay as Andrew Scheer.

The creepy religious fanatic whose hatred for LGBT Canadians was so great he once compared them to dogs.

So O'Toole, and his team of foreign advisors, began by trying to fool them into believing that he was their friend, with ads like this one.

But sadly for O'Toole the campaign was not only fraudulent and cringeworthy, it came to a sudden end earlier this week when 62 members of his caucus voted against a ban on conversion therapy.

Can you believe it? 

More than half of O'Toole's caucus voted NOT to ban conversion therapy, even though it's nothing less than the torture of gay kids, and DOUBLES the chance that they will commit suicide.

And this at a time when Statistics Canada is reporting that hate crimes against gay people are rising all over the country. 

With people being assaulted.

And pride flags being stolen and burned. 

You know, I'll ever understand the monstrous evil of homophobia even though I've been fighting it from the age of fourteen. 

Or ever understand why the very sight of the beautiful rainbow flag drives some people crazy.

Like this disgusting old bigot in Saskatoon making a spectacle out of himself.

For no sane reason.

But the good news is that the Cons will from now on be known as the Bigot Party.

Their bigotry will cost them big time, by ruining O'Toole's plans to fool Canadians into believing that the Cons are now a "moderate" party.

And the best news of all is, that despite all that hatred young LGBT people are still here.

Still fighting for their rights. 

And in this Pride Month they are still marching on to victory...



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)