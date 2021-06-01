The Numbers That Will Give The Trudeau Liberals a Majority

In a recent post, I wrote about Erin O'Toole's astounding surge in an Abacus Poll, and I wondered whether that meant he could win the next election.
For it was quite a surge, and those numbers seemed to come out of nowhere.
But now I am feeling somewhat reassured.
For there is a new Abacus poll out, and I like what I see...
The Trudeau Liberals have pulled out of their dive and are still leading. O'Toole and his Cons are starting to decline. Again. And the NDP and their hapless leader are going nowhere. As usual.
It seems that as the weather gets warmer, and more Canadians get vaccinated, the mood is brightening.
And that can only further boost the Liberals and make their leader even more popular.
If that's possible.
While making the Doomsday Cons who hoped Team Canada would fail look more and more ridiculous...
Or more and more like treasonous stooges.
But while all of those numbers are great, I think these are the numbers that could well win the Liberals another majority:
For as the pollster Phillipe J. Fournier points out the Cons have a great big climate problem.
Fresh data provided by the latest poll from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows Conservative voters stand alone in believing that climate change should not be a priority for the federal government. According to Angus Reid’s data, many Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) voters do not even consider climate change as a serious threat to the planet, unlike voters from all other major federal parties.
They don't don't believe that climate change is a serious threat. They don't want us to do more to fight it.
So when O'Toole claims that the only reason his supporters rejected his climate change resolution at the recent Con convention was because it was too confusing, and a mere distraction.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole told CBC News a recent vote by party delegates to reject adding "climate change is real" to the policy book was a disappointment that distracted from the party's larger plan to levy a price on carbon.
In a wide-ranging interview with CBC's Front Burner, O'Toole said he believes the members assembled for the party's March policy convention weren't rejecting the actual science of climate change but rather a resolution that was "hard to understand."
O'Toole is the one who sounds dangerously confused...
And with an election on the horizon, and the summer promising to be a really hot one, I suspect Captain Outhouse will soon be sweating like a pig in climate purgatory.
Data from this poll suggests that if conservative voters in this country ever embrace serious policies to curb Canada’s carbon emissions, they will do so kicking and screaming. But unless O’Toole manages to convince his faithful base of supporters that there are no plausible path to victory without a credible environmental plan, the CPC could remain on opposition benches for years to come.
Or just looking like an idiot...
