Erin O'Toole's Sinister New Propaganda Weapon

It's hard to believe that Erin O'Toole doesn't think he's getting his message out, and that he's going to have to bombard Canadians with even more attack ads.
When as everybody knows he fires off at least five grubby attack ads a day, seven days a week.
And it's almost impossible to avoid the sights and sounds of O'Toole spreading Trudeau hate on the Con media.
And of course neither are O'Toole's foreign advisors, the ones who helped Boris Johnson win his bloody majority.
And they're making plans for Erin.
The Conservative party is planning “groundbreaking” strategies to hyper-target its campaign messaging directly to Canadian voters, the Star has learned.
A fundraising document obtained by the Star shows the Conservatives want to build an ambitious “voter-facing” communications campaign to fight “fire with fire” against progressive third-party groups.
Trying to make it sound like the big bad Liberals are the bullies not the Cons.
The Liberals will do and say anything to stop Erin O’Toole from winning. And they’re supported by far-left allies who are already running negative ads against Erin O’Toole.
“We need to fight fire with fire — in the news media, over the airwaves, online and in mailboxes.”
When in fact nobody runs more negative ads than O'Toole in his never ending attempts to smear Justin Trudeau.
Which makes this column by Susan Delacourt seem somewhat absurd.
This may have not been the perfect week for Canada’s Conservatives to reveal that they’re looking to Boris Johnson’s strategists for political advice.
But something about Johnson’s politics obviously has sent Canadian Conservatives knocking on the doors of people who helped him move into 10 Downing St. As my Star colleagues Stephanie Levitz and Alex Boutilier have reported, O’Toole’s team has hired not one, but two consultancy firms with ties to Johnson’s victories: Topham Guerin for social media and Stack Data Strategies for political analytics.
We can divine two conclusions from these contracts: the Conservatives are serious about the looming data war with the Liberals and they don’t intend to play nice.
For the Cons have NEVER played nice.
And with Sean Topham and Ben Guerin running their digital campaign it could become even dirtier.
One of the tactics that Topham Guerin has become especially known for are ‘shitposts’ — a meme of obvious and usually ironic bad quality to troll its reader,according to an interview with the firm’s founders, which appeared last year in an online New Zealand magazine called The Spinoff.
The firm itself obviously enjoys its rakish infamy, advertising its reputationon its website with testimonials such as this: “A social media firehose of attention-grabbing, emotion-manipulating, behaviour-nudging messaging designed to corral the faithful and convert the fence-sitters.”
Here’s Ben Guerin himself in that Spinoff interview: “Instead of having a big bonfire in a campaign, you have lots of little fires.”
It's a disgusting approach to campaigning, even if it is tailor made for our filthy Johnson Cons and their desperate leader.
But at least they recognize that their main enemies are those of us who use social media to fight them.
And just like we used the humble weapons at our disposal to defeat Stephen Harper and Andrew Scheer, we will use them again to destroy the treasonous Erin O'Toole and his foreign media masters...
P.S. I now have almost six-thousand followers on Twitter so please join Twitter and add to that total.
And together we will help give O'Toole and his Johnson Cons a lesson they'll never forget...
