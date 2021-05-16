Michael Harris On Why Trudeau Is Beating His Opponents

From the very beginning of the pandemic Justin Trudeau has somehow managed to keep his cool, and not go after his political opponents, as they go after him.
Although the Cons, and their shabby bought media try to smear and demonize him all the time, Trudeau never responds in kind, never loses his temper, just keeps trying to steer the country through the pandemic.
So I'm glad to see that Michael Harris, one of Trudeau's sternest critics, now believes that despite his refusal to attack his enemies, the prime minister is winning the political game.
Thanks in large part to the cheap and ugly politics of his opponents.
The coronavirus has undergone another mutation, this time political. In addition to all its other miseries, the virus has morphed into the Great Canadian Blame Game. Sadly, this sorry spectacle will go on until an election is finally called.
Like the Con loser Erin O'Toole, who can't seem to think of anything else but destroying Trudeau.
The Conservative leader would do better to put his shoulder to the wheel of fighting the third wave, and worry about the court-martial of those responsible later. Poking a stick in the spokes while the battle rages is smallminded, unhelpful and transparently opportunistic.
Harris also has harsh words for Doug Ford and Jason Kenney for playing the blame game to try to deflect attention away from their murderous records...
And comes to an obvious conclusion:
There may be a public inquiry one day. I hope there is for everyone’s sake. But before that process runs its course, Canadians will get to say whether they would rather have the Erin O’Tooles, the Doug Fords or the Jason Kenneys running the show when the chips are down. Or Justin Trudeau.
So far, it’s no contest.
And look, according to this latest poll most Canadians seem to agree:
For once again, those are the numbers of a super majority.
You know, we live in a dangerous time, in a country full of dirty old toxic Trudeau haters like this one prancing around at an anti-mask protest in Toronto yesterday...
I mean look at him, isn't he disgusting?
And there are so many of them just like him.
But the good news is that the Cons are only behaving that way because they are desperate.
They can see the majority on the wall.
They must surely sense that the decent Canadian they hate so much will sooner or later destroy them.
And won't that be a wonderful day?
Saw the Ontario PC's attack ad on Youtube blaming Trudeau.
All it did was make me laugh in a cynical way. The ad just reminded me of Ford's many many many many many failures/mistakes/blunder and the fact he spent more on ads than actually protecting the schools the ads touted.
I had my doubts about Trudeau's high road plans. Can't argue with his team's choices. All the Tories (and the NDP) have shown is they act like vicious gossips instead of actual critics/opposition party.
