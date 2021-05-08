Are You Ready For A Summer Election?

For months Erin O'Toole has been accusing Justin Trudeau of planning to call an election.
While Trudeau has always said that leading the fight against the pandemic is challenge enough.
And I have always believed that we won't go to the polls until everyone is vaccinated at some point in September.
But with these numbers looking so good.
And these numbers looking even better...
Now I'm wondering whether we might have a summer election.
For according to EKOS Politics the once frozen political landscape is now moving in favour of the Liberals.
In a new poll, the relative stability of the political landscape appears to have been disrupted by a sharp rise in public belief that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. As vaccine rollout rises dramatically, the fortunes of the Conservative Party, who had staked out a view that the vaccine rollout was going to be calamitously distant in the future, are falling in lockstep.
And O'Toole and his Cons seem to be the big losers.
The numbers are particularly troubling for Mr. O’Toole’s new leadership of the Conservative Party. His main strategic thrusts, to move the party to more moderate centre terrain, to admonish the Liberals for a disastrous vaccine procurement performance and to pursue the working class and union vote, have all been singularly ineffective to date.
All in all, these strategies see Mr. O’Toole fully eight points behind the popular vote than what Mr. Scheer secured in the last election with no evidence that any of his strategic directions are yielding any fruit.
With Justin Trudeau looking like a responsible leader...
While O'Toole has been looking like an idiot or a maniac...
It would appear that under-promising and over-delivering has worked very well for the Liberals and that projecting exaggerated calamity has turned out to be a bad wager for the Conservatives.
And with regional numbers like these, a mid-summer election might be hard to resist.
For they have STRONG MAJORITY written all over them, especially in Quebec where the Bloc seems to be collapsing. Again.
As for me, I'm hoping the Liberals can hold off until September because I have a lot of plans for this summer that don't include politics...
And I don't think a few months will make a difference.
A loser is a loser is a loser...
And a winner is a winner is a winner....
1 comment:
I hope not. Only because of the optics of being labeled opportunistic by our corprate pro Con media and then being used as a hammer to help the Cons.
I'd rather they call one when CoVID is truly well good and done.
This is one of the few times where the minority government party is in the driver's seat. If the other parties want to help them out by forcing a non confidence vote then let them. The NDP has no cash or desire for another election so soon.
The Tories are just so fucking inept. They can't expect much help at all from their provincial buddies unlike last time because their ineptitude has pissed a lot of people. Pointing and screaming about Trudeau's failures only ends up blowing up in their provincial pals faces because it reminds everyone about THEIR more horrible bigger deadlier failures.
