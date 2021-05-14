Justin Trudeau and the Real Losers of the Fake WEgate Scandal

It was without a doubt the ugliest and most sordid political spectacle I have ever witnessed.
The sight of the sleazy Cons, and their slimy stooge media, attacking Justin Trudeau like a pack of rabid rats during the fake WE scandal.
The Con rats were so sure that their vicious assault on a children's charity would bring Trudeau down.
But have now been left gnawing on their own limbs, and gnashing their teeth in frustration.
Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has ruled that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act in relation to his involvement in granting WE Charity a federal contract, but former finance minister Bill Morneau placed himself in a conflict of interest “on several occasions.”
Responding to Dion’s findings in a statement, Trudeau said the report “confirms what I have been saying from the beginning.”
“At the heart of this initiative was getting support for youth during this pandemic as fast as possible. … My job as Prime Minister is to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes by providing direct support to people and businesses to get through this. That’s what our government has done,” he said.
The decent Bill Morneau did get tagged by the Commissioner for the "crime" of being friends with one of the Kielburger brothers.
But the damage to him and his government was nothing compared to the damage the ratty rats inflicted upon themselves.
Andrew Scheer was so frustrated at being unable to frame Trudeau that he
practically lost his marbles.
Today, Justin Trudeau used the COVID-19 pandemic to justify his corruption. That is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/chsDjOKgJ9— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) July 21, 2020
And had to resign as leader before he was carried away in a straitjacket.
Pierre Poilievre suffered the same fate when he tried to take on Trudeau.
And is now so much less than he once was. A certified loser if ever there was one.
As is Poilievre's good buddy, the ghastly NDP clown Charlie Angus.
Who dripping with misogyny went after Margaret and Sophie Trudeau as only he could.
While his hapless leader Jagmeet Singh got so carried away by the fake scandal, he killed thousands of jobs young Canadians were hoping for, and then tried to blame Trudeau.
But will soon be exposed as a poseur and a fake progressive who only cares about himself.
When people need help – they’re told to wait— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 20, 2020
But when friends of the PM need help, he jumps to give them a nearly billion dollar bailout
The PM needs to admit that giving money to WE was never about help for students, but about help for his well-connected friends pic.twitter.com/q9cnvuxBGi
And lastly, but definitely not leastly, some of the biggest losers of the fake WEgate scandal were the members of our shabby Con media.
Who disgraced themselves day after day, week after week, month after month trying to bring down Justin Trudeau.
Only to lose whatever little credibility they had left.
And to make matters worse, despite making such a sordid spectacle out of themselves, not one of those grubby Con stooges has yet had the decency to apologize.
As one might expect from the followers of this sad loser...
Who is about to lead his party to yet another defeat in the next election.
About to be humiliated by a leader with more decency and class than all the grubby Cons put together...
And who after all he has had to endure, and for his service to Canada.
Could be about to win his biggest majority ever.
Hey toxic Trudeau haters, how about that fake WeGate scandal?
I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.
Bwahahahaha...
No comments:
Post a Comment