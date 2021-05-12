Why We Probably Won't Be Having A Summer Election

In my last post I asked the question: are you ready for an election?
And my readers and I agreed that despite the Trudeau Liberal's golden polls, now was not the time.
Covid is still a major problem, and when it is mostly over, we'll all need a break to recover.
I know I will.
I'm going to need a lot of that, before I'm ready for an election campaign.
And fortunately I should get the time I need because there are two other reasons we almost certainly won't be having a summer election.
One, a bill to make an election safer, one that was obstructed for months by the Cons, has finally cleared first reading.
New Democrats joined forces Monday with the Liberals to cut short initial debate on a bill aimed at ensuring a federal election could be held safely, if need be, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among other things, the bill would allow for a three-day voting period, rather than the usual one day, and make it easier for voters to obtain and cast mail-in ballots. It would also allow Elections Canada more flexibility to conduct mobile polls in long-term care facilities.
But since the desperate Cons could still hold it up further, and the bill has a 90-day implementation period, an election won't be able to be safely held until the fall.
Which is ironic, for right now the Cons are better prepared for a summer election than any of the other parties.
The Conservatives are first out of the gate on several tracks, including fundraising, nominations and digital prep.
The party says it raised a record $8.5 million in the first three months of the year — a windfall more than twice the size of any other party’s last quarter — and nominated 197 candidates so far, including incumbents. It also set up what communications director Cory Hann calls a "state of the art broadcast studio" in a ballroom at the Westin hotel in downtown Ottawa equipped with stage lights, multiple cameras and a massive background screen.
But then there is that other reason we won't have even a late summer election. The Cons don't dare to push for one, because right now, even more than Justin Trudeau, the Cons fear Doug Ford.
Peter Kent is pretty sure he knows why the Conservatives failed to win GTA seats in the 2019 election. Two words: Doug Ford.
