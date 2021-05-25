Erin O'Toole and his Foul Foreign Collaborators

From the moment Erin O'Toole seized control of the Conservative party, I have watched his attack ads with a growing sense of horror, and revulsion.
Horror because of the way they pour out his squawking budgie beak in a seemingly never-ending stream. Day after day after day. Hour after hour after hour.
Revulsion because so many are so vile, so dishonest, so repetitive, I've often wondered what kind of Canadians could produce such a steaming pile of excrement.
So it's almost a relief to know that they are NOT produced by Canadians...
They are produced by a pack of young right-wing New Zealanders, Australians, and Brits, who among other things helped the ghastly Boris Johnson win his bloody majority.The federal Conservative party has tapped consultants who helped land a majority government for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help plot Erin O’Toole’s political strategy, the Star has learned. Stack Data Strategy has been contracted to help inform Conservative strategy in the lead up to the next federal election, according to three sources.
The Star has also confirmed that the Conservative party has contracted Topham Guerin, a digital consultancy firm with offices in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, to boost the party’s social media presence.
And these young foreign masters of the universe have a take no prisoners mentality.
In a 2019 speech, co-founder Ben Guerin told an Australian audience that effective social media campaigns should be like “water dripping on a stone” — repetition being key in embedding a message in voters’ heads.
“You’ve got to surprise people, you’ve got to shock people, you’ve got to unlock an arousal emotion in people … The particular emotions that we need to unlock are arousal motions. We’re talking anger, excitement, pride, fear. Your content should be relating to one of these emotions for anyone to give a damn about.”
Which couldn't be uglier, more RepubliCon, or less Canadian, but is oh so familiar.
The mindless repetition, "like water dripping on a stone", the fear, the anger, that's all we ever get from O'Toole
Even though stoking anger and fear in the middle of a pandemic is so morally depraved, it alone should render him and his Cons unfit for office.
And the good news? The Cons are only selling out to foreign interests because they're desperate.
Bringing on experts in delivering conservative wins is meant as a signal to the party’s brass and base that O’Toole is intent on doing things differently this time, insiders said, even if whatever the firms provide may not be that different than what could be done by local groups.
But at the same time, to consider the move a stroke of strategic genius that will keep O’Toole in as leader if he fails to win the next election would be folly, one long-time campaigner said. “There is no amount of data that will save Erin O’Toole.”
And two, they have employed foreign advisers before.
Like the time Stephen Harper hired Sir Lynton Crosby, the Australian so-called Bigot of Oz, to help him win the 2015 election.
Only to end up laying a bigot egg...
And barely making it to the finishing line...
You know, I have no idea why the Cons are so attracted by foreign advisers. Or why they hate their country and its people so much.
Asked about the criticism that the Conservatives could have turned to Canadian political operatives, one senior O’Toole source said simply “the campaign is not an employment agency, it’s an election-winning organization.”
“We want the best talent in the world that’s available to us to help us achieve that, and that’s what we believe we have,” the source said.
But I am sure of one thing:
If Canadians come to see O'Toole and his Cons as the stooges of far right foreign interests.
And make it clear that they prefer their leaders to be one hundred per cent Canadian.
