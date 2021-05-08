How Jason Kenney Impaled Himself On His Own Petard

I will never forget the way the ghastly Con rednecks welcomed Jason Kenney back to Alberta after his years in Ottawa, as if he was some kind of conquering hero.
He promised them he would destroy Justin Trudeau, the man they hate so much, and make Alberta great again.
And the rubes went for it like suckers.
But that was then and this is now.
Now he looks like a dead man walking, and his criminal incompetence is destroying Albertans.
The province is currently battling the worst coronavirus outbreak in North America: this week, Alberta had an active case rate of 534 per 100,000 – more than double the country’s average, and one of the worst in the world.
Now many of his rednecks are hating him, and hating themselves for being so damn dumb.
And as for their chunky Messiah, he's now impaled, or spiked, on his own petard.
Premier Jason Kenney says he is making it clear to his caucus that extremists are not the United Conservative Party's base, after receiving death threats from members of that group.
In a Facebook livestream on Tuesday, shortly after introducing new public health restrictions, Kenney said after a recent news conference he received two messages in short succession, one of which threatened his 83-year-old mother who lives alone.
He built his political career with the help of, religious fanatics, misogynists, racists, homophobes, and all kinds of other scummy Con kooks.
He whipped them into a frenzy of toxic Trudeau hate...
By posing absurdly as a tough guy.
But now those kooks are coming after him.
And he can't accept the help the classy Trudeau has offered him.
I spoke on the phone with Premier @JKenney today, and offered the federal government’s support to the province as they respond to an increase in COVID-19 cases. We’ll continue to work together to keep people safe and quickly deliver vaccines. More here: https://t.co/DhkEqvgmLT— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 6, 2021
Lest he look even more pathetic, and enrage his Covidiot base further.
So Kenney's wounded pride could result in the deaths of even more Albertans.
And contribute to the collapse of the province's exhausted frontline workers.
Great eh?
You know whenever I see this photo I can't help feeling that Trudeau is wishing he could punch Kenney in the face.
But of course our prime minister is too decent to do that. Pity.
So it will be up to the people of his backward province to get rid of him.
And send him back to the hellish place he came from.
Before that monstrous Con kills even more Albertans, and helps destroy this country...
Each of the so-called Resistance (is Futile) premiers did everything expected by their base and it didn't work. Surprisingly, CoVID wasn't stopped by macho posturing of phony tough guys, angry morons screaming about their Freedom/Freedumb or impressed by Austrian Libertarian economic theory.
