Stephen Harper's Monstrous Anniversary

I've been so busy recently that I somehow forgot that it has now been ten years since one of the worst nights of my life.
The night when Stephen Harper finally won his glorious majority, his "strong, stable, national, majority Conservative government."
And set out to change Canada beyond recognition.
With the most horrifying assault on our precious values this country has ever seen.
The day after that night of horror, Heather Mallick wrote this in the Guardian:
The triumph of Harper's Conservatives is a revolution in Canada. Grumpy old men are happy but modernists, women, young people, immigrants, people fond of evidence-based policy will be much less so. It's the beginning of a kind of war, conducted in a dull, quietly agonizing way.
And that's exactly what happened. It was a war, it was agonizing, and it was horrifying.
And what makes it even more horrifying is that although Justin Trudeau was able to bring down the Con monster, and send him flying into the garbage can of history.
And was also able to restore many of our Canadian values.
I think that Harper did manage to change this country almost beyond recognition.
He made it an uglier, greedier place, much more American than it was before. He attacked the rights of women and LGBT Canadians. He declared war on scientists, and worshipped at the feet of Big Oil.
He pitted Canadians against each other, with his never ending wedge issues. And never stopped trying to jail as many of them as possible.
It was an absolute horror show, Harper and his Con cult corrupted this country in every possible way, and the bestial Trump years only corrupted it further.
Which helps explain, to me at least, why as some Canadians risk their lives on the front lines of the pandemic, others don't give a damn about their lives, or the lives of the elderly and the vulnerable.
Choosing instead to act like selfish beasts, or the worst kind of Americans.
Which makes this song, Land You Love by Hey Rosetta! and Yukon Blonde, written to inspire Canadians for the final battle against the Harper regime in October 2015 so poignant...
What have we lost, poisoned, or crushed? What highest hopes were stolen from us? What holy rolling hills were cut into dust? What voices were stifled, silenced, scared and carried off?
And so inspiring.
Now is the time (oh) When a change has to come (oh) For you to draw a line (oh) And to fight for the land you love
Which is just as well, for in a few months we will have to defend our Canada once more, this time from this brutish Con beast, this Harper stooge, who would take it back from us again.
And we will have to teach him and his ugly Cons a lesson they will never forget.
