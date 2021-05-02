The Pathetic State Of The Con Budgie Erin O'Toole

I don't think I've ever seen Erin O'Toole looking so sad, so desperate, or just so pathetic.
For months he's been trying to smear Justin Trudeau, but now it seems he's run out of things to say.
And is starting to look less like the True Blue of his wet dreams.
And more like a rabid blue budgie...
For although he's still squawking about vaccines.
Our vaccine numbers have never looked better.
So good that even the Con media is having to eat crow.
Or eat shit.
And the more O'Toole squawks and screeches about our borders.
The more he looks like an idiot.
And when he claims that Justin Trudeau is ruining the economy, he's dangerously deluded.
It's so sordid, so disgusting, but I suppose there is some method to his madness. He's obviously hoping that the more he smears Justin Trudeau, the more he can demoralize Canadians.
And that they'll blame Trudeau instead of him.
But sadly for old budgie, he's losing touch with reality.
And the idea that he could fly the plane better than Trudeau is enough to make most Canadians reach for their parachutes.
For let's never forget that the shiny bald budgie once pretended he was a Top Gun pilot.
When in fact he was a helicopter navigator, not a fighter jet pilot, and was just lying, and hoping that nobody would notice.
But now just about everybody knows O'Toole lies all the time. The only things soaring are his loser polls...
Some of this caucus members have stopped listening to what he says.
And even his fanatical Canada Proud boys seem to be longing for another candidate.
While I'm just hoping that another kind of budgie can share his cage...
Make him stop squawking.
And end our long nightmare.
An election is coming soon.
And we already have a real prime minister...
