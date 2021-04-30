Mick Jagger and the Art of the Pandemic

Soon after the Great Plague began I started collecting bits and pieces of pandemic art, so that one day I could remember that it wasn't all darkness.
And that not even Covid could suppress the artistic spirit.
I have been able to collect lots of visual pieces, paintings, videos, wall murals, and some of my own photos, like this one...
Which I'm calling Sleeping Death on the Subway.
I try to collect as many murals like the one above, to remind me that Covid didn't stop young people from falling in love and making out.
But I haven't been able to find much pandemic music, of the kind that can inspire me or raise me up.
So I'm glad to be able to add this song to my small collection.
Eazy Sleazy from Mick Jagger and former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighter Dave Grohl.
I have to be honest. Easy Sleazy is never going to be one of my favourite pandemic songs.
Jagger sounds too much like Johnny Rotten, and I fear Warren Kinsella might try to do a cover, and that would be horrible.
But Sir Mick can't do anything wrong as far as I'm concerned, his energy is inspiring. And I like it when he make it clear that even for a superstar like him, pandemic life can be boring.
“Trying to write a tune / You better hook me up to Zoom / See my poncey books / Teach myself to cook / Way too much TV / It’s lobotomising me / Think I’ve put on on weight / I’ll have another drink / Then I’ll clean the kitchen sink.”
Because I'm sure we all know the feeling eh?
Long hours of stultifying boredom, punctuated by moments of real fear.
When if you are the designated shopper you are forced to wonder where Covid might be waiting to jump on you, in among the chip bags, or the leafy vegetables.
So although critics have said that Easy Sleazy does have some optimistic lyrics...
Everything's gonna get really freaky
Alright on the night
It’s gonna be a garden of earthly delights
Yeah, it's easy, sleazy
Everything's smooth and greasy
Yeah, easy, believe me
It'll only be a memory you’re trying to remember to forget
They are not quite optimistic enough to raise me up, or get me to
jump crawl out of bed.
When I asked my buddy Seb to suggest a perfect pandemic song, he came up with The End by Jim Morrison and the Doors.
But he's seen so much death I don't blame him.
I on the other hand can't be that gloomy, because I have to cheer him up, so I try to focus on the good things ahead. Like the end of the pandemic, and the beginning of a new Liberal majority.
So my favourite song right now is Pitbull's I Believe That We Will Win...
Because we are going to win.
Which just happens to be why I also like this vision of a post pandemic world, from Lauren V from the School of Visual Arts in New York City.
Because we will escape the nightmare.
The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter.
So just hang on a little longer, live safe.
And sooner rather than later, we will all celebrate together...
