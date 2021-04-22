Justin Trudeau's Road To A Super Majority

A few days ago I predicted that Justin Trudeau's Liberals could be heading for a massive majority.
Although my prediction was based on a number of sources, many of those I know didn't believe it.
Which wasn't surprising, it's not easy to be optimistic in the middle of a pandemic, in a country with so many grumpy Con croakers.
But here is what the road to a super majority looks like.
But the difference is that back then the Cons had 32% of the vote and now they have only 28% which suggests a larger majority, especially since the NDP is also in sharp decline and can't split the vote.
The Liberals have healthy leads in BC, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.
And with Doug Ford's sagging support in Canada's largest province...
Liberal numbers could go even higher. If that's possible.
And needless to say I am particularly pleased with these numbers...
Which show Liberal support leading in all age groups, especially the younger ones that will determine the election result.
Of course there are probably still a few months to go before an election is called.
But with Canada's vaccination campaign gathering strength...
And the Bank of Canada predicting a sunny economic outlook.
It looks as if Erin O'Toole is shit out of luck.
And heading for his final humiliation.
While Justin Trudeau is heading for the super majority he so richly deserves.
So get ready to party like it was 2015...
No comments:
Post a Comment