Ezra Levant and the Revolt of the Covidiots

There is only one story I wanted to write about today. The story of our heroic front line workers who are in a desperate struggle to try to stop Covid's deadly third wave from swamping our hospitals.
But they know how I feel about them.
So instead I'm going to write about one of the so-called Covidiots, who is trying to stab those heroes in the back.
The ghastly bigot Ezra Levant.
Levant and his grubby Rebel crew spent the weekend in Montreal living in a large floating AirbnB, and making plans to cover a number of Covidiot demonstrations in my hometown.
But before they could get organized they were busted by the police for allegedly violating Covid regulations.
Access to their boat was cordoned off, and when a Rebel "journalist" David Menzies assaulted a police office, he was carted away.
And much hilarity ensued.
I don't know why Levant wasn't detained for yapping away without a mask, but the Rebel Commander wasn't finished.
And after many years of following his career, at a safe distance, I can categorically declare that this was his most deranged rant EVER...
The hideous hate monger is clearly losing his marbles.
It looks like Ezra Levant needs his medication adjusted. 💊 pic.twitter.com/Aw4snViSfY— Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) April 10, 2021
But of course this is what Levant and his far-right Rebel gang are promoting these days and it's not funny...
BREAKING: Canada's "Hinterland who's who" remakes their legendary Loon video. #ezralevant #COVIDIOTS #cdnpoli <sound up> pic.twitter.com/1pySXgCkF9— 𝕄𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕕𝕚𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕥 💉 (@ajhtweeting) April 11, 2021
Riot breakout during curfew protests in Montreal, Quebec. Reporting for @RebelNewsOnline more to come at https://t.co/nR2Ow1VfjH pic.twitter.com/UiyJ9V6AkD— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) April 12, 2021
Those louts are threat to all those fighting the pandemic, and a threat to all of us.
As are these religious Covidiots at the Grace Life Church in Alberta...
It's beyond belief, it's a redneck horror show. They look like the cast of a b-movie remake of "Deliverance." You can almost smell the ignorance.
This is what the crowd at #GraceLife looks like now pic.twitter.com/esiIdxCGgW— Laura Krause (@LauraKrauseNews) April 11, 2021
And she's the Con health critic, can you believe that?
You know, in the UK those supporting the health workers came up with this poster...
And I think we need some signs like that one to let the Covidiots know exactly what we feel about them.
For unless the useless Con premiers come down like a ton of bricks on those lowlife scumbags, the battle against Covid will go on forever.
And there will be more dead than we can count...
5 comments:
These are the crybabies who ruin civilization for the rest of us.
Wearing a mask didn't have to be a political act. These clowns made it one.
Instead of punishing them with jail and fines then they should be sentenced to burying the dead.
"For unless the useless Con premiers come down like a ton of bricks on those lowlife scumbags, the battle against Covid will go on forever."
Exactly, Simon. I wish they had tased Levant so he could have done the funky chicken for us. Another missed opportunity. I've been saying it for months that kid glove treatment of these assholes clearly doesn't work. My theory is that the Con premiers are allowing this behavior to go on because they know that when the time comes, those same covidiots will be overwhelmingly voting Con. Guaranteed. They don't want to piss off their base too much so we'll fine some here and there but incarceration? Not a chance. Meanwhile, Fatboy Ford claims he's adding 350 ICU beds in the province with seemingly no one to staff them. His presser today was a depresser to say the least. Tall tales and gross fails from the murderclown posse. So stressed is Dougy that he even issued a challenge to walk in his shoes for 24hrs. No thanks, Dougy. I can't stumble around that long.
JD
Simon, as glad as I am to have seen Ezra and the little shitstain known as Racist Caillou get their asses handed to them by the Montreal PD, I wanted to draw your attention to that garbage report from CNN that was as much BS as anything Rebel puts out and which Ezra and Brian are cheering on tonight because it deliberately ignores Ford fucking up.
As I wrote to JSB in an earlier comment on the previous post, Jake Tapper is regarded as a hack even by a lot of liberals in the U.S. I tried writing an email to him but it bounced back. So I used CNN's feedback form and uploaded my letter to Google Drive. I doubt he'll read it, let alone on-air, but it needs to be said. These hacks are now a menace to society who are actively undermining the COVID response with disinfo and incomplete reporting that aids and abets the right-wing liars, and they need to be called out on it.
So I did. I posted the introductory email up on my blog and a link to the Google Doc with further details. You have a broader social media pull, so I'm asking you to share it, and to encourage your followers to tweet at @JakeTapper and @PaulaNewtonCNN to alert them that they're not only wrong but dangerously giving help to the cons by uncritically repeating their BS, ignoring constitutional realities about Canada's government, and shifting the blame to Trudeau. Tweet @Bruce_Arthur who commented upon it, @gmacofglebe Greg MacEachern who's been begging for CNN's "Reliable Sources" to do a dive into Postmedia, and to anyone else among the few decent Canadian columnists you can think of. @journo_dale @wickdchiq @EmmaMcI and any others. Ask them if you could, to retweet Jake and Paula. This is dangerous disinfo and it's getting absolutely ridiculous.
Here's my blog article and here's the Google link to my letter in full. I'm doing my best to give Canada all the help they can get.
https://missfuddleduddle.blogspot.com/2021/04/forget-it-jake-its-ford-nation.html
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Gp2O2-8tTaIgmegRlSkg5SgMPcC0yS8h/view
It happens all the time as an attempt to dominate in argumentative situations, but Menzies clearly shouldn't have stepped into the policewoman's space. That's why she pushed him back. It may not be relevant, but I wonder whether he would have done it to a person of a more intimidating size. Is that how they're justifying his arrest?
It's sickening what we're coming to. This situation needed a Sergeant-Major, or at least an Orderly Corporal. My granddad could have handled this better when he was in his eighties without any arrests or help.
I see Mad Max showed up at CovidLife Church a day late and a dollar short to complain about the "increasingly authoritarian government" that jailed the church's pastor. That would be the Con government of Jason Kenney! Always nice to see Cons at each other's throats.
https://twitter.com/MaximeBernier/status/1381726530863251459?s=20
